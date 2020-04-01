Nando’s crisps are now a thing for anyone missing PERi-PERi chicken

Several of the nation’s most popular restaurants have temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. While many were offering discounts and freebies for NHS workers to support them through this difficult time, they have now shut their doors until further notice in line with the government’s advice on social distancing.

But if you’re already missing meals from your go-to dinner hotspots, here’s some news that you’ll be very interested to hear.

Walkers have released a new range that transforms all your favourite food chains into a bag of crisps.

Yep, that’s right – they’ve teamed up with five UK restaurants to create a range of tasty treats, including Nando’s, Pizza Express and Gourmet Burger Kitchen, to ‘transform their favourite dishes into Walkers crisps’.

According to Instagram account @Kevssnackreviews they’re available at Home Bargains stores.

So what flavours will you be able to get your hands on?

There is a packet of Nando’s PERi-PERi chicken for anyone looking for a cheeky mid-afternoon snack, American Hot and Margherita Pizza packets from the one and only Pizza Express, a delightful-sounding YO! Sushi’s Katsu Curry flavour, the iconic GBK Classic Cheeseburger in crisp form, and finally the tasty Las Iguanas Chilli Con Carne has been given the fried potato treatment too.

Delicious.

As well as getting a mouthful of your favourite food spots while they’re closed, every bag also includes a 2-4-1 meal voucher which can be redeemed until 3rd December 2020 – so keep hold of them until the chains re-open.

Packets will retail for 69p and a grab bag will be 84p. If you’re after a five-bag multi-pack you’ll be parting with £1, and a 15-bag packet will be £2.50.

Lockdown snacks = sorted.