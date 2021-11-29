Christmas shopping = sorted, thanks to Cyber Monday.
It’s Cyber Monday, which means Christmas is just around the corner.’Tis the season to shower your loved ones with goodies they’ll love, but ’tis also the season to feel exceptionally broke. So why not do yourself a favour and snap up some Cyber Monday gifts for a discount?
Every little helps, as one famous supermarket likes to remind us…
There’s a lot of deals to wade through this Cyber Monday, so we’ve done the hard part and pulled out the best discounted gifts we just know your family and friends will love.
If you’re quick and buy them today on a deal, then you can enjoy December in peace, knowing that Christmas shopping is a big tick on your to-do list.
The best Cyber Monday gifts to shop for Christmas:
The Velvetiser – Stellar White Edition,
was £99.95, now £84.96 | Hotel Chocolat
I’m gonna call it: Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser is the Christmas gift of 2021. In no uncertain terms, it will change any hot chocolate lover’s life. Silky hot choc made in just 2.5 minutes? Uh yes please. And if you use the code ‘HOHOHO’ at the checkout, you can grab 15% off for a limited time only (you’ve got until 1 December!)
Mock Neck Sweater in Lilac,
was £35, now £30 | & Other Stories
Give the gift of warmth this Christmas (and snap it up for a discount in & Other Stories’ Cyber Monday sale). We love the classic shape of this knit jumper, making it a safe bet to suit almost anyone.
Fitbit Charge 5,
was £169.99, now £149.99 | Fitbit
This nifty fitness tracker isn’t quite as invasive as a smartwatch in terms of making people accessible at all times, but it still comes jam packed with tools like an on-wrist ECG app for heart health, EDA Scan app for stress management and more when you activate a premium membership.
Echor Luxe Weighted Blanket, 6.8kg,
was £89.99, now £76.49 | Echor
As someone who has just started using a weighted blanket myself, I cannot rave about this more. It is the ideal gift this winter: throw it on top of your duvet for an extra cosy night’s sleep, protecting you from the freezing cold and calming you at the same time.
Always Pan in Sage,
was £125, now £85 | Our Place
The gift for the foodie in your life: this cult Always Pan should probably be called an Everything Pan, considering it’s designed to do the job of eight different kitchen utensils. Deals on this don’t come around all that often, so this Cyber Monday discount is worth snapping up!
Wool & Cashmere Blend Grey Knitted Bed Socks,
was £24, now £19.20 | Oliver Bonas
What a treat to wrap up your toes in the finest of materials; these cashmere and wool blend socks are a total winner from the Oliver Bonas Cyber Monday sale. But you’ll need to be quick – the deals end at midnight!
Charlotte Tilbury Bigger, Brighter Eye Tricks –
was £78, now £46.80 | Charlotte Tilbury
The ultimate beauty gift: A Charlotte Tilbury luxury palette. This kit has literally everything anyone could need for some seriously dramatic eyes this party season, plus it comes with a handy guide detailing what shade and texture to use where and when.
Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer,
was £249.99, now £179.99 | Ninja
Fun fact: air frying your food means you’ll consume up to 75% less fat than traditional frying. So it’s a healthy addition to a loved one’s kitchen. But this isn’t just an air fryer – it has seven other settings, too, meaning you can roast, bake, grill, dehydrate, toast, and more. Time to get creative…
The White Company Stitch-Detail Cotton Gingham Pyjama Set,
was £80, now £64 | The White Company
Cosy and easy to care for, these will be go-to pyjamas for comfort for years. Making them the gift that keeps on giving – literally.
Hydrow Rower,
was £2295, now £1795 | Hydrow
Okay, this one’s pricey – but if you buy it for your other half then you’re technically gifting it to yourself too, right? Plus, you get fitness bang for your buck: When we say rowing a Hydrow is slick, we mean it. Cleverly using patented technology to create the dragging sensation you’d actually experience on the water, it’s also super quiet, so ideal for those with busy households or noise-averse neighbours.
Weekend Holdall Duffle Bag,
was £84.99, now £67.99 | Katie Loxton
This navy holdall is made from soft vegan leather, and it’s the ideal gift for someone who likes a weekend away. Plus, for an extra £4.99 it can be personalised with initials of your choice (either embroidered or printed), so you know exactly which one’s yours in the baggage compartment.
Le Creuset Stoneware Cafetière –
was £59, now £35.40 | Le Creuset
Give the gift of caffeine… presented in the most beautiful Le Creuset rosemary ceramic design.
Glossier You Perfume –
was £45, now £36 | Glossier
You can’t beat a good perfume for Christmas, and the best thing about this is that its notes smell different on everyone (hence it’s named ‘You’). A delicious mix of musk, ambrette, and top notes of pink pepper provide a scent that’s both sweet and fresh, but personal at the same time.
Balmain Monogram-Pattern Tote Bag,
was £1,541, now £1,464 | FARFETCH
How chic is this tote bag for the designer lover in your life? And you get an extra 20% off at checkout, making it a very decent £1,172.