Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas shopping = sorted, thanks to Cyber Monday.

It’s Cyber Monday, which means Christmas is just around the corner.’Tis the season to shower your loved ones with goodies they’ll love, but ’tis also the season to feel exceptionally broke. So why not do yourself a favour and snap up some Cyber Monday gifts for a discount?

Every little helps, as one famous supermarket likes to remind us…

There’s a lot of deals to wade through this Cyber Monday, so we’ve done the hard part and pulled out the best discounted gifts we just know your family and friends will love.

If you’re quick and buy them today on a deal, then you can enjoy December in peace, knowing that Christmas shopping is a big tick on your to-do list.

The best Cyber Monday gifts to shop for Christmas: