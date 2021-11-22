This isn't any old gift... this is a gift made *just* for someone you love...
Gifts are best when they’re personal. It’s the reason many of us avoid buying vouchers at all costs for our loved ones – because it doesn’t imply much thought. Gifts are the perfect chance to show much you know someone; to buy something completely personal to them. But there’s a way you can go one step further, and that’s by buying a personalised gift.
There are an increasing number of personalised gifts available nowadays, so we’ve combed through to pick out the best of them. From personalised travel wallets to monogrammed pyjamas; jewellery crafted with initials through to confectionary with a name emblazoned across it – there’s an abundance of choice when it comes to personalised gifts.
Take a look at our pick of best personalised gifts for him and her (or anyone else) this Christmas…
Best personalised Christmas gifts 2021:
Joulberry Personalised Maiden Letter Bracelet, £70 | NotOnTheHighStreet.com
Female-owned British jewellery company Joulberry is renowned for its personalised designs, ranging from subtle engraving inside rings to more obviously personalised pieces. This sterling silver chain bracelet features a charm inscribed with initials, and a freshwater pearl. A lovely gift for a lovely friend, perhaps?
Monogram Leather Phone Case, £24.95 | Wrappz
A quality leather phone case that can be monogrammed with the recipient’s initials? Now that’s a great Christmas present – and at the reasonable price of sub-£25 it might even make a decent Secret Santa gift. There are cases to fit most recent smartphone models, and they can be bought in an array of colours from black or beige to pastel tones.
Deia Long Pyjama Set, £120 | Desmond & Dempsey
Gift someone the ultimate pair of pyjamas: a personalised Desmond & Dempsey pair. We love this playful Deia print, which will have anyone dreaming of summer – all the while keeping them warm on those long winter nights.
Alphabet Initial Gold & White Marble Coaster, £9.50 | Oliver Bonas
Got friends or family who have just moved house? Know a couple who are just about to move in with each other? Well here’s their Christmas present sorted: these cute coasters are a nice addition to any living room or bedside table, and they’re a total bargain at less than a tenner, too.
Aspinal of London Slim Credit Card Holder in Tobacco Pebble,
was £65, now £52 | Aspinal of London
This ultra-slim credit card holder, hand-made from full-grain leather, can carry more than you think with four card slots and a central pouch for notes. The perfect stylish, compact, and most importantly – personalised – addition to a stocking this Christmas.
Book Subscription, from £39.99 | Willoughby Book Club
What’s more personal than a series of hand-selected books for a loved one to receive monthly through their door? The Willoughby Book Club offers three, six and twelve month book subscriptions across a range of categories, including fiction, food and drink, young adult and more. You tell them what kind of books the recipient is a fan of, and the experts will pick some more they think they’ll love based on that. And if it turns out they’re sent a book they’ve already read, they can swap it for free!
Small Leather Tech Carry Case, £320 | Stow
Meghan Markle a fan of this British brand, and you’re about to be, too. Created using the highest quality sustainable leather and suede, along with the raw materials sustainably-sourced from Spain, these tech cases are designed with travel in mind. And you get what you pay for: Stow’s products are created to last a lifetime and beyond.
Recycled Cotton Sweatshirt with Monogram, £105 | Riley Studio
The personalised, eco-friendly gift you never knew you were looking for: this grey sweatshirt is made from a mix of recycled cotton and recycled plastic bottles, and you can get initials sewn on to make it all the more special.
Colour Combo Notebook, £21.99 | Papier
In this digital world we live in, nobody writes enough anymore. So why not encourage someone you love to put pen to paper with this sleek colour contrast notebook. Whether it’s used for mindful journalling, or even just providing a home for scrawled to-do lists, this is a truly thoughtful, personalised gift.
Personalised Toblerone Christmas Edition (360g), £12.99 | The Branded Gift Co
Chocolate is usually a failsafe present, but The Branded Gift Co allows you to go one step further by personalising it with a name. That’ll settle the family arguments about whose chocolate is whose, right?! Use the code ‘6CJP83’ for 10% off, too.
Personalised Ceramic Dog Bowl, £30-£42 (depending on size) | Etsy
Don’t forget about the dog! Etsy seller SoLongCeramics makes these hand-stamped dog bowls in an array of neutral colours, meaning they’ll please the pup and its owner.
Antler Bag Tag, £19.50 | Antler
Antler luggage is designed to last. And these cute luggage tags – which come in blush, mint, taupe or black and can be embossed with two initials in either silver or gold – will make sure you never mix yours up. The tags can be added on to the purchase of any suitcase, backpack, holdall or weekend bag when you click the option to ‘personalise this product’. A lovely way to make the gift of quality luggage even more special.
Love Heart Signature Name Necklace, £69 | Abbott Lyon
Remind your best friend who they are with a necklace that has their name on it. Or alternatively, this 18k rose gold plated stainless steel chain could be a cute gift for a new mum with their newborn’s name instead.
Aspinal of London Pure Cashmere Scarf in Camel,
was £160, now £128 | Aspinal of London
Nothing says ‘luxury gift’ like a 100% cashmere scarf, but Aspinal of London is offering you the chance to go one step further with a subtle monogrammed version. You’ll never lose it in a cloakroom that way, right?
Personalised Location Coordinates Print, £13.99-£45 (depending on size) | Etsy
Got a place that’s extra special to you and a loved one? Well, you can get it forever immortalised via a print of the co-ordinates. Points to you for an extra special, thoughtful gift.
Personalised Vintage Nuhide Holdall, £62 | NotOnTheHighStreet.com
This vintage style holdall, made from high quality faux leather, is the ideal gift for someone who likes a weekend away. It can be personalised with initials of your choice, and enjoyed for years to come.
Still not sold on anything? Check out our gift guides for tech-lovers, fitness fans, the eco-conscious and more instead…