Gifts are best when they’re personal. It’s the reason many of us avoid buying vouchers at all costs for our loved ones – because it doesn’t imply much thought. Gifts are the perfect chance to show much you know someone; to buy something completely personal to them. But there’s a way you can go one step further, and that’s by buying a personalised gift.

There are an increasing number of personalised gifts available nowadays, so we’ve combed through to pick out the best of them. From personalised travel wallets to monogrammed pyjamas; jewellery crafted with initials through to confectionary with a name emblazoned across it – there’s an abundance of choice when it comes to personalised gifts.

Take a look at our pick of best personalised gifts for him and her (or anyone else) this Christmas…

Best personalised Christmas gifts 2021:

Joulberry Personalised Maiden Letter Bracelet, £70 | NotOnTheHighStreet.com

Female-owned British jewellery company Joulberry is renowned for its personalised designs, ranging from subtle engraving inside rings to more obviously personalised pieces. This sterling silver chain bracelet features a charm inscribed with initials, and a freshwater pearl. A lovely gift for a lovely friend, perhaps? View Deal

Monogram Leather Phone Case, £24.95 | Wrappz

A quality leather phone case that can be monogrammed with the recipient’s initials? Now that’s a great Christmas present – and at the reasonable price of sub-£25 it might even make a decent Secret Santa gift. There are cases to fit most recent smartphone models, and they can be bought in an array of colours from black or beige to pastel tones. View Deal

Deia Long Pyjama Set, £120 | Desmond & Dempsey

Gift someone the ultimate pair of pyjamas: a personalised Desmond & Dempsey pair. We love this playful Deia print, which will have anyone dreaming of summer – all the while keeping them warm on those long winter nights. View Deal

Alphabet Initial Gold & White Marble Coaster, £9.50 | Oliver Bonas

Got friends or family who have just moved house? Know a couple who are just about to move in with each other? Well here’s their Christmas present sorted: these cute coasters are a nice addition to any living room or bedside table, and they’re a total bargain at less than a tenner, too. View Deal

Book Subscription, from £39.99 | Willoughby Book Club

What’s more personal than a series of hand-selected books for a loved one to receive monthly through their door? The Willoughby Book Club offers three, six and twelve month book subscriptions across a range of categories, including fiction, food and drink, young adult and more. You tell them what kind of books the recipient is a fan of, and the experts will pick some more they think they’ll love based on that. And if it turns out they’re sent a book they’ve already read, they can swap it for free! View Deal

Small Leather Tech Carry Case, £320 | Stow

Meghan Markle a fan of this British brand, and you’re about to be, too. Created using the highest quality sustainable leather and suede, along with the raw materials sustainably-sourced from Spain, these tech cases are designed with travel in mind. And you get what you pay for: Stow’s products are created to last a lifetime and beyond. View Deal