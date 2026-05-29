I Tested Trail Running Against Road Running for 30 Days—and One Improved My Fitness Significantly More

I’ll never forget the night a friend called me boring for choosing to leave a party early. We were in sixth form, and I had a running session early the next morning. I remember being mortified that my hobby placed me so far outside the social scene. Looking back now, that’s laughable, considering that Saturday morning run clubs have, in many cases, replaced bars and clubs as the place to be seen.

Yes, running really has hit the mainstream, largely driven by the way Gen Z has adopted it online. According to a 2026 report by SportsShoes , 43% of 18-28-year-olds want to run more frequently this year, whilst energy gels, carbon-plated shoes and hydration vests - formerly the prerogative of elite athletes - have all had the it-girl treatment. The result? A transformation of running from a niche, slightly nerdy fitness activity into an entire lifestyle aesthetic that identifies us in friendships, dating pools and on social media.

Thus far, this latest running boom has been driven by the roads. Some 1.33 million people have applied for the London Marathon in 2027, the largest proportion of whom are Gen Z women. But with gorpcore, a growing aesthetic, and global interest in nervous system regulation driving more of us towards off-grid adventures and digital disconnection, does running have an off-road future?

The data suggests so. While there are still five road runners for every one trail runner, participation has grown by over 230% in the last decade. Female participation, in particular, is on the up. In 1997, women made up just 13% of trail runners. Today, that number sits at 46%.

As the leader of a (mostly) road-based run club, I’m increasingly hearing from members keen to try trail running. But that interest comes with questions: are they fit enough to take on the elevation, what kit do they need, and do they need to train differently? What if they fall and twist their ankle? Where do you actually trail run when you live in a city?

These are all things I’ve asked myself, too. Over the last year, I’ve fallen in love with hiking, but memories of brutal hill sessions from my track days have put me off turning my treks into jogs.

So, with the help of trail runners and coaches, I decided to put both to the test. Over 30 days, I tried trail running alongside road running to find out whether going off-road really does improve your fitness more than sticking to the pavement.

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If you're thinking about trail running yourself, be sure to check out our guides to the best trail running shoes, running sunglasses and hydration vests - all of which will come in handy for your long runs. It's also worth reading our running tips for beginners and taking note of the best strength training moves to protect your body from injury.

As a Road Running Fanatic, I Introduced Trail Running to My Routine for 30 Days - And Saw Transformations in My Mind and Body

What is trail running?

Trail running usually makes us think of mountainous landscapes and jaw-dropping scenery, but as former GB ultra runner, coach and Merrell Ambassador Harry Jones points out, trail running can actually be done anywhere you stray off the beaten path. “There’s no strict definition as such,” he says. “But if you’re heading off in nature, leaving the predictability of the roads and getting at least a little dusty, if not muddy, you’re probably doing it right.”

Personal trainer and Altra ambassador, James Wauchope , agrees. “Trail running is simply running off-road, usually through natural environments like woods, forests or coastal trails,” he says.

It’s this variability in terrain which gives trail running its identity and its challenge. “On a trail, your gait changes with every step to accommodate the various terrains of rocks, roots, grass and natural shifts in elevation,” says Dr Suzanne Hackenmiller , Chief Medical Advisor at AllTrails . “It’s more dynamic and reactionary than road running, which is typically linear and rhythmic.”

That’s why Wauchope says beginners have to learn to switch their mindset when moving from road to trail. “Trail running is less about pace and more about the experience,” he says. “It’s about moving through nature, enjoying the scenery and adapting to the terrain as you go.”

@sophiathain the type of runs that are good for the soul 🧠✨👟☺️!! Been feeling a bit funny about running since the IM just took a fair few weeks for my heart rate to come down and I was just kinda running the same routes. Today we spiced it up with some trail running and I absolutely loved it. I can’t describe it other than it just made me realise why I love running so much ✨ Fit of the day!! 👟 Hoka Speedgoat 5s (best trail shoes) @hoka 🧦 Puresport ALWAYS @puresport 👙 Run Fit @underarmour (UAs coral colours are unbearable!) 😎 Glasses @we_are_sungod 🎒Bag @salomon ♬ New Perspective - Noah Kahan

What are the benefits of trail running vs road running?

First of all, let’s be clear. This isn’t a battle of the disciplines, and there’s room for both in your programme. In fact, research shows all forms of running to be highly effective in building cardiovascular fitness and protecting bone density. But with such different terrains and environments, trail running and road running do challenge the body differently. So what can we gain from one over the other?

1. Speed vs stability

If your focus is on pace and PBs, then you’ll find it simpler to track your progress on the road. “The consistent surface makes it easier to follow a structured programme and train for speed,” says Wauchope.

Out on the trails, however, he says that your functional strength is put to the test. “Your feet, ankles and stabilising muscles have to work harder to adapt to uneven ground, which can help improve balance, coordination and lower-body strength.”

Dr Hackenmiller agrees. “Trails require much higher proprioception, which is your brain’s "GPS" for limb placement,” she says, citing a 2023 study which found trail running to offer greater benefit for balance and stability compared to road running, due to the increased brain-to-muscle connection.

2. Rhythm vs adaptation

The predictability of the road’s surface makes it almost metronomic, explains Dr Hackenmiller, who says that “road runners are masters of holding a rhythmic pace for miles.”

But whilst your cardio fitness will translate over to the trails, the strength and skill to adapt to changing terrain will be new. “Your speed will vary based on roughness, severity of hills and conditions,” says Jones, “but the challenge comes from other areas. Jumping over the occasional obstacle, getting up that hill and flying down the descent means each run can become a mini adventure. You’ll find a few more muscles get sore, but each time you’ll get stronger, and it will get easier.”

Trail runner and head of social and environmental impact at AllTrails, Pitt Grewe, agrees, adding that the mental demands of trail running add a further challenge. “You’re exposed to a multisensory experience that makes you much more aware of what’s happening under your feet,” he says. “This adds to the complexity of it and means that the way you move on a trail is different and more deliberate.”

3. Urban vs nature

There are also differences in the way that road and trail running environments may affect us psychologically. “Both road and trail running get you outside and moving, so that's a win either way,” says Dr Hackenmiller. But, she says, the nature-rich surroundings more commonly found in trail running do have some added benefits for our wellbeing.

“ Studies have found that spending time in nature can significantly reduce our cortisol levels and symptoms of mental fatigue,” says Dr Hackenmiller, who adds that natural environments also provide a boost for our immune system. “Trees produce phytoncides, which are airborne essential oils,” she says. “These have been shown to lower stress hormones and increase our white blood cell activity.”

Who is trail running best for?

Whether you’ll enjoy trail running really comes down to your personality and goals. Whilst there are still plenty of opportunities for racing and performance tracking, Wauchope says most are drawn to it for the experience, adventure and connection to nature.

“There’s less pressure to run fast and more emphasis on enjoying the process and natural environment,” he says. “It’s really for those looking to build strength, endurance, resilience and improve mental wellbeing.”

Jones agrees, emphasising the mental health benefits he finds on the trails. “I never truly get a mental reset from the roads with all the cars and bikes passing by,” he says. But on the trails, where it’s often quieter, he’ll pull out his headphones, listen to birds sing and the breeze through the trees. “It’s a reminder that the world is bigger than the stresses of the day-to-day,” he explains. “Exploring a new trail, footpath, or hill can help bring back a sense of wonder for everything life can be.”

Of course, accessibility still plays a role. For people living in cities, trails aren’t always right on the doorstep, which can make road running the more convenient option. But, as Wauchope points out, “even local parks, woodland paths or weekend trips into nature can be a great way to introduce trail running gradually.”

How to get better at trail running: 11 tips from a seasoned expert

Before we dive into my month of trail running, I asked Jones, Grewe, Wauchope and Dr Hackenmiller for their top tips to support all of us making our off-road debut.

1. Ease into the intensity

"I often use the first quarter of a mile to walk and warm up the legs,” says Grewe.

2. Build volume up gradually

“Two times a week is a great starting point,” says Grewe, who says that switching off from a fixation on distance is an important step to improvement and injury prevention. "The terrain and conditions will impact how far you go. Focus on the time spent out on the trails rather than the distance covered."

3. You don’t have to run up every hill

“Even experienced trail runners will hike steep climbs to conserve energy,” says Wauchope.

Grewe agrees. " You’ve got to get comfortable with power hiking parts of the run. It doesn’t mean you have to go slow, but in certain moments, it’s not efficient to be in a running trot.”

4. Try different routes

“It’s easy to get stuck in your standard routes, but trying different terrain is an important part of trail running,” says Grewe. “The joy of trails is that there are tons of them and they’re all different.”

5. Pack plenty of fuel

Grewe reminds us that, unlike road running, you won't always be near a shop to pick up water or a snack when energy dips. “Get used to carrying your water and fuel for safety reasons," he says. That could be a running vest, belt, or shorts with plenty of pockets.

6. Incorporate regular strength and mobility

“The strain on the body from the elevation makes strength training very important,” says Grewe, who adds that mobility is also key. "There are lots of complex movements on a trail, whether that’s navigating around trees, rocks or logs, so mobilising your body becomes even more important.”

7. Choose the right shoes

“Rolled ankles are very common in trail running, as are trips and falls. We all have them,” says Grewe, who adds that wearing the right footwear can be game-changing for stability.

"You're looking for good grip, enough room for your toes and a lower drop to improve comfort, stability and confidence on uneven ground,” says Wauchope.

8. Study your route beforehand

Unlike the road, where surfaces are predictable, knowing what you're facing beforehand is important in trail running.

“I’m looking at the elevation profiles, the mileage, whether it’s well-carved, rocky or scrambly,” says Grewe, who also recommends telling someone where you're going in case you lose signal on route.

9. Enjoy your surroundings

The immersion in nature is one of the best parts of trail running. Which is why Grewe says you don't want to miss it by keeping your head down and ears plugged into headphones the whole time.

"Give yourself permission to stop for 30 seconds to smell a flower or enjoy a view," he says. "That way you get the full enjoyment out of the experience.”

I Spent One Month Comparing Trail Running To Road Running - Here's How My Fitness Changed

Weeks one and two

I should start by saying that I hate hills. And we’re not just talking a little bit. I’m the kind of road runner who will actively avoid even the slightest incline and complain about the smallest lifts in elevation.

So that was what made me most nervous about switching my well-trodden paving stones for the unpredictability of the dirt. At the same time, I had this weird sense of imposter syndrome on behalf of my local paths. For some reason, I felt like they weren’t ‘traily’ enough because they aren’t mountainous or particularly rugged.

But after speaking to the experts, I put my pride aside and got on with the job. Because the inclusion of woodlands, with their tree roots and ditches, combined with the flinty paths around the edge of farmers' fields, do count as trail running.

For the first couple of weeks, I ran in my road running shoes, hesitant to invest in anything more technical at the very start of my journey. On the flatter paths, I didn’t find this too much of an issue, though there were a number of twisted ankle scares early on. But when things got very hilly or undulating, it was noticeable how much I slipped on the descents, and I made a mental note to buy some trail running shoes before the month was out.

Ash quickly learned that trails can be anything from woodlands to grassy fields (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

When it came to my fitness, my cardiovascular system largely stood up to the task. Instead, it was my legs and core that bore the brunt of the new stimulus. On my first real hill - a steep but short incline - I came close to walking as my quads began to scream. I also found my torso rocking more than usual as I navigated bumps in the path, and I’d often notice more soreness in my abs the day after a trail route.

But despite the added effort, I quickly fell in love with trail running, mostly because of how it made my mind feel. As the experts had suggested, I left my headphones at home from day one. Without the honking horns or revving engines to drown out, I discovered how peaceful and mindful it is to run without being plugged into something. Out in nature, especially first thing in the morning, I was repeatedly stunned by how beautiful my local surroundings are. The combination of birdsong with the rise of the spring sunlight turning clouds pink over crop fields regularly had paused to take it in (there’s a whole album in my camera roll to prove it).

Weeks three and four

After two weeks of my new routine - usually one to two trail runs and one road run a week - I could start to make real comparisons between the two. The most obvious one was the difference in pace. On the road, I can comfortably know when I’m feeling good and have a strong sense of when I’m tired. But on the trail, with mud, hills and fallen trees to face, all that went out the window. Sometimes, I really liked that. I found it more interesting, and runs usually passed more quickly because I was distracted by navigating the terrain.

Other days, though, I liked the rhythm of the road and being able to push the speed or try for a new PB. It made me realise that I wouldn’t give up this side of running entirely, and also that training speed in my legs is important - something I couldn’t do on the trails alone.

My quad, core and ankle strength have transformed over the month of trail running, though, to a visible degree. I can actually see the muscles in my quads popping when I flex them, and I feel much more stable in my movement - something which noticeably benefitted my road running, too.

Undoubtedly, wearing the right shoes helps enormously - both for trail running and hiking. On a slippery slope, a road running trainer will let you down immediately and can be quite off-putting. But switch to the grippy sole of a Salomon or Merrell shoe, and all of a sudden you realise that you’re way more capable than you thought.

Ash still loves road running, especially as part of a run club - and will keep it part of her routine going forward (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

In short, my month of comparison has led me to conclude that neither road nor trail running is ‘harder’. They’re just different. I don’t think we should be so quick to define ourselves as one or the other, and doing both could actually have overall fitness benefits that improve our goals in both disciplines. The strength, stability and mindfulness I’ve found on the trails make me show up stronger and calmer on the road, whilst the speed I have from the latter helps me to cover ground nimbly on the trails.

To me, trail running deserves its time to boom, and I have no doubt that we’ll see more and more of us taking our runs off-grid in the next year. Be warned, though - you might catch the bug and find yourself googling fell races and ultramarathons sooner than you think…

Shop MC-UK approved trail running kit now:

Columbia Women's Stealth Spring Trail Running Shorts £55 at Columbia Sportswear Lightweight, moisture-wicking and with handy pockets for storing keys and fuel, these shorts from outdoor brand Columbia are engineered specifically for trail runners. I especially rate the waistband, which is comfortable and stable, meaning they don't ride up or down even on long runs. Salomon Speedcross 6 Women's Trail Running Shoes £125.99 at Sportsshoes Widely considered one of the best trail running shoes on the market, the Salomon Speedcross 6 doesn't come cheap. But if you're serious about getting into trail running, having the right footwear will make all the difference. With an ultra grippy sole, easy lace-up system and 10mm drop, they're a great bet for any regular trail runner. FP Movement Carpe Diem Short £38 at FP Movement FP Movement knows a thing or two about good running shorts, and this sweat-wicking, breathable, and stylish pair is one of their best designs.