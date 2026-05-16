I Ran Without Music, Metrics or Distraction For Two Weeks—I've Never Felt Stronger or More In Tune With My Body

How many times have you headed out for a run without your phone, your headphones, or your GPS watch? If you're anything like me, probably never. Which is ironic, really, because I otherwise consider myself something of a digital detox convert. Most evenings, my phone gets put away well before bed to stop me from doom-scrolling, and it's made a noticeable difference to my sleep and mood.

So when I came across the idea of a running digital detox - no phone, no playlist, no GPS, no running apps - I was surprised I'd never thought to apply the same principle to my favourite form of movement before.

I'd love to say I was sold straight away. The truth is, my first reaction was something close to panic. I'd never dream of heading out the door without my favourite playlist, my headphones fully charged, my watch strapped to my wrist, and my running app primed to track every kilometre. The idea of running without any of these 'essentials' felt utterly daunting - which, when I thought about it, probably told me everything I needed to know.

I spoke to Dr Tracy King, a chartered clinical psychologist, who told me why our reliance on metrics can become so ingrained. "Fitness trackers tap into the brain’s dopamine system," she told me. "Every pace update, calorie count or achievement badge gives the brain a small reward signal, similar to checking notifications on a phone. Over time, this can condition people to seek constant reassurance through data."

That hit a nerve. Was I running for enjoyment, or performing for an app? I wasn't entirely sure, which is what made me commit to trying tech-free running for myself. For two weeks, I'd run without music, metrics or even my phone in my pocket.

Keep scrolling to find out how I got on. And while you're here, check out MC UK's other first-person digital detox experiments, including phone sober walks, phone detox device, friction-maxxing and what happened when one writer ran a marathon without GPS or pace-tracking.

I Tried Tech-Free Running For Two Weeks – Here's What Happened To My Pace, Mood And Motivation

What is a tech-free run?

A tech-free run is exactly what it sounds like - running without any of the digital tools many of us have come to rely on. That means no phone, no music or podcasts, no GPS watch, and no running app tracking your performance. You may have heard it referred to as 'naked running' or 'raw running' - they're essentially the same concept.

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Dr King explains why this kind of intentional reset can feel so uncomfortable at first. "Many people live in a chronic state of low-level hyperarousal, which means the body is subtly on alert and primed to achieve, optimise or stay productive," she says. "In that state, metrics can become a form of external regulation. Instead of listening internally to energy levels, fatigue or emotional state, people rely on numbers to tell them whether they're doing enough.”

The level of tech-free is up to you. Some runners go cold turkey and ditch everything, others keep their watch on but cover the screen, or leave the music behind but carry the phone for safety.

For my two-week experiment, I went all in - nothing in my ears, nothing on my wrist, and nothing in my pocket. Just my running gear and a vague idea of how far I wanted to go.

@tyler.sarkisian ditch the music… atleast occasionally I know, I know. But hear me out (literally). Running without headphones has completely changed my relationship with training. There's something meditative about listening to your footsteps, your breathing, the rhythm of your body moving through space. When I'm on the trails or in the pool, that silence becomes therapy. It's where I process thoughts, find clarity, and honestly just exist without distraction. It's not for everyone—biking? I need music. Erg sessions? Definitely need a playlist. But something about running and swimming just hits different in the quiet. Here's the real kicker though: if you're training for an Ironman, you legally can't listen to music during the race. So if that's your goal, you better get comfortable with the sound of your own footsteps now. Because where you take your mind during those longer events? That's completely in your control. Master it in training, and race day becomes so much more manageable. Not saying you have to go silent every run. But maybe try one. Listen to your feet hit the ground. Notice the sounds around you. See where your mind goes when it's just you and the road. Trust me on this one. 🏃‍♂️✨ ♬ original sound - realchrisroberts

What are the benefits of running without technology?

Running without tech isn't about giving up data altogether - it's about rebalancing where your feedback comes from. Research published in The Journal of Consumer Research even found that tracking activities like walking can reduce how much we enjoy them, turning play into work.

After speaking to the experts, I realised the benefits of unplugging during runs can be both physical and psychological.

1. It reduces cognitive load and lowers anxiety

When you're not constantly checking data, your brain has less to process. "Constantly monitoring your pace, heart rate, or splits can pull attention outward and increase pressure when you run," says personal trainer and running coach, Sarah Campus. "Removing that external feedback can reduce cognitive load, lower anxiety, and help runners settle into a more natural rhythm of running."

Over time, Campus says this can sharpen your ability to sense effort, fatigue, and breathing without relying on numbers.

2. It teaches you to run by feel

One of the biggest performance benefits comes from learning to read your own body rather than relying on data. "Ditching the watch won’t magically make you faster on its own, but it can build internal calibration that supports performance when you do return to the watch data," says Campus.

Instead of obsessing over pace, you begin paying attention to physical cues: your breathing pattern, muscle tension, and whether you can comfortably hold a conversation.

3. It supports nervous system regulation

According to Dr King, constant self-monitoring can keep us in a subtle state of vigilance, something many of us already experience in day-to-day life.

"People frequently report greater enjoyment, improved mood and reduced pressure when they stop turning exercise into a constant performance review," she says.

4. It can help you process emotion

This was the benefit I hadn't anticipated, and arguably the most interesting.

Because running involves rhythmic, alternating left-right movement, Dr King says it can act as a natural form of bilateral stimulation, similar to the principle behind EMDR (eye movement, desensitisation and reprocessing) therapy.

"While running is not the same as EMDR, the alternating rhythm of movement may have a similar regulating quality for some people,' she explains. "It can support emotional processing, help thoughts move rather than loop, and create a sense that feelings are being metabolised through the body."

In other words, a tech-free run might be doing a lot more than burning calories.

Running tech-free everyday for two weeks: My take

Week One

Heading out without my headphones in, my phone on me, or my Strava primed felt oddly unfamiliar. I'm lucky enough to have some beautiful countryside running routes on my doorstep, and the first thing I noticed was just how much I'd been missing out on. The birds tweeting, the calming flow of the river, and even the smell of the fresh, spring air felt sharper because when I'm running with a playlist on, I barely register any of it.

Interestingly, research into Attention Restoration Theory suggests natural environments can reduce mental fatigue by allowing the brain's attention systems to recover from constant stimulation. On reflection, that's exactly what those runs along the river felt like.

It dawned on me that I use music to switch off, but actually running is my switch-off. Drowning it out with constant noise had been muting the very thing I love about it.

Dr King had warned me this might happen. "When watches, pace updates or playlists are removed, attention often shifts from external stimulation back towards internal awareness," she told me. "Many people become more aware of their breathing, muscle tension, emotional state, surroundings and natural rhythm."

Those words rang true almost immediately. I always have a mood-boosting song queued for the last leg of the run, and during those first couple of outings, I had to rely on mental motivation alone - which, when your legs are tired and your brain is bored, feels harder than it sounds.

The phantom glance at my bare wrist was real, too. I instinctively went to check my pace before remembering there was nothing there to look at.

Heading out without her headphones in, her phone on, or her Strava primed felt oddly unfamiliar to Rebecca at first. (Image credit: Rebecca Lawton)

Week Two

By the start of the second week, I'd gotten used to heading out without my usual kit. I'd even go as far as saying it felt normal, which surprised me because I'd deliberately saved my longer runs for the latter part of the experiment, convinced I'd need time to build up to them.

The last time I'd run any real distance without music was five years ago, when my AirPods glitched 10 minutes into a marathon. Admittedly, though, that had been different - I'd had the buzz of the crowd, fellow runners and pure adrenaline to rely on. A solo long run on a familiar route, but with nothing but my own thoughts for company, felt significantly less appealing.

I won't pretend I sailed through the longer runs - my legs felt heavier than usual, and every step felt like an effort, and I had to talk myself out of cutting routes short.

What I hadn't anticipated, though, was how much less pressure I felt. I'll admit, I'm my own worst enemy on an off-day; rather than slowing down and listening to my body, I'll push myself to hit my 'regular' pace, which takes away any enjoyment. Without a watch or running app to track my performance, that pressure disappeared.

Running coach Sarah Campus' words came back to me: "Removing that external feedback can reduce cognitive load, lower anxiety, and help runners settle into a more natural rhythm of running." For the first time in a long time, a slower run didn't feel like a failed one.

So, has trying tech-free running convinced me to ditch my digital kit for good? Not entirely. The long runs taught me I genuinely do depend on a good playlist on tougher sessions, and I'm not ready to give that up. But I will be adding a tech-free run into my weekly routine, when the goal is just to enjoy myself without the pressure to chase a PB.

It turns out the best running upgrade I've made in a while wasn't a new watch or a smarter app; it was leaving them all at home.

It turns out the best running upgrade Rebecca has made in a while wasn't a new watch or a smarter app; it was leaving them all at home. (Image credit: Rebecca Lawton)

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How do you run by feel? Running by feel in practice is less mystical than it sounds, says personal trainer Sarah Campus. "It’s essentially learning to match physical sensations to effort levels," she says. "Easy runs feel a lot more conversational, your stride relaxed and sustainable. Harder efforts bring more controlled discomfort, quicker breathing, and a sharper focus, without strain tipping into panic." In practice, this means tuning into your breathing, your muscles and how easily you can hold a conversation. "Over time, runners get surprisingly accurate at estimating pace and intensity this way. It’s a skill you train just like endurance," adds Sarah.