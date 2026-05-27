Supercharge Your Gut Health With These Dietitian-Approved 5-Minute Fixes

Cramping, bloating, gas. Wildly swinging from one gut-related extreme to the other. And travelling? A recipe for digestive disaster. If this all sounds (literally) painfully familiar, we hear you.

It's a fact that women are disproportionately affected by symptoms such as these, in comparison with men. A combination of hormonal and lifestyle factors means we're more likely to develop conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (studies such as this one, published in the Journal of Korean Medical Science, prove the point). And while there's a shortage of specifically female-based research, what we do know is that gastrointestinal disorders are more common in women (check out this study, from the journal Science), thought to be because oestrogen increases communication in the gut, and therefore pain signalling to the brain, too.

But there is good news, too: simple tweaks to our everyday diet and lifestyle really can make a meaningful impact on gut health . "The good news is that small daily habits really can make a difference," agrees nutritionist and author of The Fibre Effect, Emma Bardwell. "Research shows the gut microbiome can begin responding to dietary changes within 24 to 48 hours - it’s surprisingly dynamic."

No idea where to start? We've got you: keep scrolling for top dietitian and nutritionist's tips for better gut health in just five minutes. And for more on all things digestion, take a look at our guides to the mouth-gut axis, top gut health hacks, and if you're wondering, should I take probiotics? We've got the answers here.

Keen to improve your gut health? Try these 8 dietitian-approved 5-minute fixes today

Why is gut health important?

Unless you've been living under a very large rock, you'll be aware that gut health has had a major makeover in the past few years. We're all more tuned in than ever before to the importance of a healthy, diverse microbiome, but what exactly is good gut health, and why does it matter?

You might be surprised to learn that the benefits of a balanced, healthy gut extend way beyond digestive health, and in fact support whole body wellbeing.

"Good gut health plays a much bigger role in overall wellbeing than most people realise," shares Sarah Fancourt, lead nutritionist at Gousto. "Its influence reaches far beyond the digestive tract. Our gut is home to trillions of microbes, collectively known as the gut microbiome, which influence everything from digestion and immunity to mood, energy levels, and even sleep.

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"When our gut is healthy and diverse, it helps us digest food more efficiently, absorb nutrients properly, support our immune system and regulate inflammation. There’s also growing research around the “gut-brain axis”, showing strong links between gut health and mental wellbeing, including stress and mood regulation (in fact, a huge percentage of our happy hormone, serotonin, is made in the gut).

What are the signs of poor gut health?

If you've been struggling with bloating, cramps and digestive discomfort, you're likely well aware of the symptoms of poor gut health - but the signs can be more insidious, too.

"There isn’t one single sign of poor gut health," shares registered dietitian and author of How Not To Eat Ultra Processed, Nichola Ludlam-Raine. "However, common clues that something may be off include persistent bloating or excess gas, chronic constipation or diarrhoea (loose stools), abdominal discomfort that doesn't go away, feeling overly full or sluggish after most or small meals, changes in long-term bowel habits, and food intolerances or sensitivity to certain foods.

"Outside the gut, some people may notice fatigue or skin changes, although these symptoms can have many causes and shouldn’t automatically be blamed on the microbiome."

Additionally, we know that our gut health has an impact on mental wellbeing, too. "There’s growing research around the 'gut-brain axis' showing strong links between gut health and mental wellbeing," agrees Fancourt. "A huge percentage of our happy hormone, serotonin, is produced in the gut, meaning that it heavily influences stress and mood regulation, too."

8 5-minute nutritionist-approved gut health habits to try today

1. Start the day right

In what we would say is good advice for life generally, our experts all endorsed starting the day as we mean to go on.

"Include a fibre source at breakfast," recommends registered dietitian and head of health at Mindful Chef, Sasha Watkins. "Many breakfasts are surprisingly low in fibre. Oats are a great option, but think more widely: chia seeds, ground flaxseed, berries, nuts or a spoonful of nut butter. Adding fibre at breakfast is one of the easiest ways to boost your daily intake and feed your gut bacteria."

2. Add one extra plant to your plate

Gut health really doesn't have to be complicated, and it's not about restriction either: sometimes, just adding one thing in can make all the difference.

"Focus on making simple micro-additions to meals you already love," advises Fancourt. "Whether it’s a handful of spinach, some berries, chickpeas or herbs, increasing plant variety feeds beneficial gut bacteria. In the wellness world, this is known as 'fibrelayering', which simply means upgrading your favourite plates with a quick mix of different plant foods.

"You can easily collect 'plant points' by tossing a three-seed mix onto your morning yoghurt, throwing a handful of rocket into a sandwich, or using a mixed-bean tin instead of just one type. It’s an effortless way to introduce a wider range of nutrients and antioxidants (like polyphenols) to support a healthier, more resilient microbiome."

3. Slow down

We get it: life is busy, but trust us when we say that rushing your meals isn't doing you, or your gut, any favours.

"Digestion starts before food reaches the stomach," cautions Watkins. "Spending even an extra five minutes over a meal, chewing properly rather than inhaling lunch between emails, can help you tune into hunger and fullness cues."

4. Switch to decaf

Now, no one is saying you need to ditch coffee to improve gut health - quite the opposite. But you might want to try going low or no-caf.

"Caffeinated drinks like coffee can increase stomach acid, which may lead to heartburn or gas in some people, particularly when consumed in large amounts or on an empty stomach," cautions Fancourt. "However, recent research suggests coffee may actually support some beneficial gut bacteria, like Eggerthella and Cryptobacterium.

"Both caffeinated and decaf coffee appear to have similar effects. Because many of coffee’s benefits are linked to its polyphenols and other natural compounds rather than caffeine itself, switching to decaf could be a helpful option for those who are sensitive to caffeine but still want to support their gut.”

5. Focus on the basics

"One thing I’d add is that gut health should feel achievable," notes nutritionist and author of The Fibre Effect, Emma Bardwell. "You do not need to eat 30 different vegetables a day, buy expensive microbiome tests or spend a fortune on supplements and probiotics. The key is aiming for consistency over perfection. More fibre, more plant diversity and more minimally processed foods will get most people a very long way."

6. Less is more

In a similar vein, the experts advise not attempting a radical diet (or indeed lifestyle) overhaul. Rather, go slow and steady - especially when it comes to upping your fibre intake.

"Remember that more isn't always better," advises Watkins. "If you're currently eating a low-fibre diet, suddenly doubling it overnight can leave you feeling more bloated rather than better. Start small and try to layer in more fibre to meals. Add beans to a curry, scatter seeds onto breakfast, or simply aim for one extra plant food each day. Tiny changes done consistently often beat dramatic overhauls."

7. Drink up

Sorry, we're not talking Aperols, here. "It's crucial for gut health to adequately hydrate - especially if you're increasing your fibre intake," notes Ludlam-Raine. "Fibre and fluid work together. Many people increase fibre but forget fluids, which can make constipation worse rather than better."

8. Add fermented foods

"Foods like kefir, live yoghurt, kimchi, sauerkraut and miso contain beneficial bacteria that can help support gut diversity," shares Fancourt. "But you don’t need huge amounts. Even a spoonful or a small serving regularly acts like a daily top-up of friendly bacteria for your system."

Shop MC UK's go-to gut health essentials now:

Wild Nutrition Multi-Strain Biotic £40 at Wild Nutrition However great your diet is, a broad-spectrum probiotic is always a good idea. We love Wild Nutrition for their thorough research, expert nutritionist-approved formulations and the food-grown approach. ARTAH Digest & Debloat Supplement £32 at ARTAH Struggling with that post-meal bloat and discomfort? Artah's Digest & Debloat might be just the tonic (literally). Take before or after meals, as preferred. Eat More, Live Well by Dr Megan Rossi £12.99 at Amazon The most effective way to boost gut diversity and function will always be a healthy, balanced diet. Dr Megan Rossi, aka The Gut Health Doctor, knows her stuff: this book is packed with simple, delicious recipes you'll want to make on repeat.

Can a five minute habit really make a difference to gut health? "Yes, absolutely," notes Fancourt. "Gut health is shaped by the small things we do consistently, rather than one 'perfect' meal or expensive supplement. "Tiny daily habits can genuinely make a difference over time because the gut microbiome is incredibly dynamic and responds surprisingly quickly to lifestyle and dietary changes. Research shows that even small increases in plant diversity, fibre intake and movement can positively influence gut bacteria. Her takeaway? "The key is consistency over perfection. Five-minute habits are often the most sustainable, and sustainable habits are what create long-term change."