Zendaya really said, ‘Game, set, match’.

Ever since Challengers hit cinemas earlier this year, fashion, nay, the World, has been enthralled with tenniscore, and it seems Zendaya isn’t immune either.

Spotted at Wimbledon this weekend, the actor fittingly—no one adheres to a theme like Zendaya—opted for two preppy outfits by Sloane-stalwart Ralph Lauren.

Watching the women’s final match at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday—the penultimate day of the World’s oldest and arguably best-known tennis competition—Zendaya opted for a shirt and tie combo from the American label. It was centre-court cool at its finest.

Eschewing traditional preppy dress codes—there wasn’t a sweater vest or pleated mini skirt in sight—Zendaya played with proportions to emphasise the cooly-androgynous ‘borrowed from the boys’ take on the trend.

Zendaya’s Saturday (and Sunday, but I’ll get to that after) outfit at Wimbledon was a masterclass in following a theme without it looking like fancy dress (yes, the look was Challengers-coded, but she wasn’t merely mirroring Tashi Duncan). Her classic blue Oxford shirt, buttoned just above the navel, was the perfect base with a knitted tie (the accessory would reappear the following day) loosely knotted below her neck. The boxy tweed blazer could have felt twee with different styling, but under Zendaya’s guidance, the look felt refreshingly relaxed and playful.

Though Zendaya added polish to the blokecore trend, which has been dominating the Euros with searches for vintage football shirts up 623%, the outfit was undeniably androgynous. Dainty pearl earrings balanced the oversized silhouette, and a messy top bun stopped things from feeling too refined. Dark blue jeans and a Louis Vuitton ‘Diane’ bag added a playful touch of personality.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Day 1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the Day 1 look

Day 2

Another day, another winning ensemble.

Proving the heritage equestrian brand isn’t a one-trick pony, Ralph Lauren dressed Zendaya for the closing game of Wimbledon in literal tennis whites. Zendaya’s shirt dress from the Ralph Lauren collection line riffed on the brand’s archive polo-style halter dress that the actor wore in Milan when promoting Challengers. She also styled her hair in a sleek bobbed blowdry, which echoed the promo tour look.

The tailored dress was teamed with another knitted tie and stripes, the latter in the form of a cool navy and white-lined shirt which was buttoned to the neckline. In comparison to yesterday’s relaxed look, day two was a more refined affair with diamond solitaire studs and barely-there makeup. The Louis Vuitton ‘Diane’ bag also made a reappearance

(Image credit: Getty Images)