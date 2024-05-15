Zendaya's high school yearbook photo is going viral again

It's stunning

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Zendaya's high school photo is going viral again nine years after the fact.

Over on Twitter, user @khairdoII reposted the stunning pic, which has 79k likes at time of writing.

In the comment section, fans went wild over the beautiful photo, which shows Z with her hair worn straight, her signature defined brows, a sultry eye look, and pink lip gloss. She's wearing big, thin hoop earrings, and an off-the-shoulder black wrap top, which is likely an accessory all students had to wear to homogenise the photos.

One fan wrote: "there's nothing new still beautiful"

Another added: "she's been serving all the way from HS"

Zendaya graduated from high school in 2015, with her Dancing With the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy celebrating the achievement on Instagram, with the caption: "from the Met straight to set to graduating high school. Proud of my lil Zendayachka. #driven #fam @zendaya"

The actress has always been outspoken about how important education is to her. "I always say if I wasn't in entertainment I'd be a teacher, like my mom," she once wrote on Twitter.

A post shared by Val

A photo posted by valentin on

According to Newsweek, Zendaya got her high school diploma from Oak Park High School in Oak Park, California.

At the time, she was already famous — though not quite as famous as she is now.

The beloved actress got her big break on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne, with the show running between 2010 and 2013. But in recent years, Zendaya's career has skyrocketed, with star turns in the Spider-Man series alongside boyfriend Tom Holland, the Dune series with Timothée Chalamet, and the film everyone's talking about right now: Challengers.

In this film, Z plays Tashi Donaldson, a retired tennis champion who finds herself in a love triangle with her husband and his best friend.

Challengers was directed by Luca Guadagnino, who also made Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All. Zendaya's costars were Josh O'Connor (The Crown, Emma) and Mike Faist (West Side Story).

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸