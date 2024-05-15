Zendaya's high school yearbook photo is going viral again
It's stunning
Zendaya's high school photo is going viral again nine years after the fact.
Over on Twitter, user @khairdoII reposted the stunning pic, which has 79k likes at time of writing.
In the comment section, fans went wild over the beautiful photo, which shows Z with her hair worn straight, her signature defined brows, a sultry eye look, and pink lip gloss. She's wearing big, thin hoop earrings, and an off-the-shoulder black wrap top, which is likely an accessory all students had to wear to homogenise the photos.
One fan wrote: "there's nothing new still beautiful"
Another added: "she's been serving all the way from HS"
zendaya’s senior yearbook picture is so insane pic.twitter.com/KBYNQCQtLAMay 12, 2024
Zendaya graduated from high school in 2015, with her Dancing With the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy celebrating the achievement on Instagram, with the caption: "from the Met straight to set to graduating high school. Proud of my lil Zendayachka. #driven #fam @zendaya"
The actress has always been outspoken about how important education is to her. "I always say if I wasn't in entertainment I'd be a teacher, like my mom," she once wrote on Twitter.
A photo posted by valentin on
According to Newsweek, Zendaya got her high school diploma from Oak Park High School in Oak Park, California.
At the time, she was already famous — though not quite as famous as she is now.
The beloved actress got her big break on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne, with the show running between 2010 and 2013. But in recent years, Zendaya's career has skyrocketed, with star turns in the Spider-Man series alongside boyfriend Tom Holland, the Dune series with Timothée Chalamet, and the film everyone's talking about right now: Challengers.
In this film, Z plays Tashi Donaldson, a retired tennis champion who finds herself in a love triangle with her husband and his best friend.
Challengers was directed by Luca Guadagnino, who also made Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All. Zendaya's costars were Josh O'Connor (The Crown, Emma) and Mike Faist (West Side Story).
-
