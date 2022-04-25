Zendaya is skipping this year’s Met Gala for this reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Met Gala 2022 is round the corner, happening on Monday 2nd May to be exact, and we can’t wait to see what fabulous designs guests will wear on the red carpet.

We do know the likes of Blake Lively and Regina King will attend, since they will be hosting the gala, and we can also expect previous invitees such as the Kardashians and the Hadid sisters to make an appearance.

Sadly, one star we know who won’t be there is Zendaya, which is a shame since she always pulls incredible looks out of the bag. The last time she went to the Met Gala was in 2019, when she wore a light-up Cinderella-inspired ballgown by Tommy Hilfiger, to tie in with the camp theme.

There’s no drama though. The reason the actor won’t be present at the awards isn’t because she wasn’t invited, but simply because she has such a busy schedule.

In an Extra interview, the Euphoria lead said, ‘I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working. Your girl’s got to work and make some movies… I’ll be playing tennis… I’ll be back, though, eventually.’

The good news is that means she’ll be serving up some more incredible red carpet looks soon, just not as soon as next Monday.

‘Yeah, I’ll keep delivering in other ways,’ she said.

Zendaya has been a Met Gala regular, attending the event every year between 2015 and 2019, wearing iconic looks such as a Joan of Arc-inspired chainmail dress for the Heavenly Bodies theme in 2018, and a striking gold sequin gown by Michael Kors, for the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology exhibition in 2016.