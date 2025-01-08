Zendaya is a woman of multitudes, she defies stereotypes (no mean feat in Hollywood) most recently, convincingly playing a teenager in the grips of heroin (Euphoria), a dystopian sci-fi warrior (Dune), and a tennis champion (Challengers). It was during the press tour for the latter that Zendaya became known for her preppy outfits and what has gleefully been described as a “tourdrobe”, think: custom Loewe tennis dresses and stilettos spiked with actual tennis balls.

Now, in her first public outing since news of her engagement to Tom Holland broke, Zendaya is back on the Challengers press circuit, but all signs of her sloaney, athleisure wardrobe are gone.

Zendaya at the Special Screening of Challengers (Image credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images)

Appearing the day after debuting her engagement ring on the Golden Globes red carpet , Zendaya attended a special screening of Challengers in West Hollywood. Gone was the Ralph Lauren tweed ; in its place was a glossy black leather John Galliano-era Dior jacket buttoned over an ink-black tutu à la It Girl Carrie Bradshaw.

Her hair, too, which was so often whipped into a ‘60s-style blonde bouffant during the film’s promotion, was dark and worked into a high ponytail with blunt bangs. The look was still a little ‘60s, but less Sharon Tate, more Diana Rigg in The Avengers (the modish espionage show, not the superhero franchise).

Gone, too, were the Tashi Duncan-coded shoes. There wasn’t a tennis ball or a trainer in sight. Instead, Zendaya grounded the all-black look with pointed Louboutin pumps, their signature red lacquered soles on display as she kicked out a leg while chatting to Challengers director Luca Guadagnino.

Zendaya speaking to director Luca Guadagnino at the Special Screening of Challengers (Image credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images)

And now that rumours of her engagement have been confirmed (although she hadn’t said anything publicly herself), one question remains: is there more than meets the eye with this new femme fatale look?

For an actor who so often—and famously—uses fashion to make a statement, with the help of her long-time stylist Law Roach, does this unexpected new look hint at a future role? Is it just a way to ensure all eyes are kept firmly on that showstopper of a ring? Or has Law Roach, who last year caused a stir when he said that “porn” would be the next theme he’d “just love to dive into” already ticked off one New Year’s resolution?

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re considering your own wardrobe overhaul for 2025, here’s how to emulate Zendaya’s vampy new look.

Get The Look