Rihanna and JLo have called it — these are the only boots to wear right now

When two celebrities are seen channelling the same trend on the same day you know something is afoot. On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Aspen, Colorado wearing a cowboy hat, cream roll neck jumper, barrel-leg jeans and suede Brunello Cuccinelli combat boots (which she was also seen wearing last year — we love a repeat-wearing queen).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the other side of America, Rihanna was out on a trip to Target in New York wearing a furry bucket hat (similar to the one she wore at the British Fashion Awards in December), cropped leather jacket, baggy jeans and Bottega Veneta’s Haddock boots stolen straight from boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s wardrobe (another celeb who isn’t afraid to rewear and share — rejoice). He’s been seen wearing the same pair on several occasions and appeared in the label's 2023 campaign promoting their release.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So that settles it — chunky worker boots are the footwear trend of the season. As proven by both Ri-Ri and J Lo, they can give your outfit a tough, masculine edge and are perfect for the colder winter months. A heavy tread or platform sole is also great for the shorter amongst us to gain some extra height.

We’ve done the research and found the best pairs to invest in now, that you’ll wear time and time again — just like our celeb style icons.

Shop Worker Boots

Bottega Veneta Haddock Lace-Up Ankle Boot £990, Bottega Veneta These are Ri-Ri's actual boots and they're from Bottega's men's section (there are also a women's pair available, but they come in a slightly different colourway). We love the statement blue laces against the suede.

Moncler Blanche Shearling-Lined Leather Ankle Boots £515, Moncler Trust Moncler to have the perfect winter boots. The chunky silver eyelets have a cool outdoor feel.

Timberland Stone Street 6 Inch Boots £170, Timberland Where else to go for work boots than Timberland? The original and the best, we are very into this updated platform-sole style.

Grenson Nanette Boots Grenson, £365 Another classic boot brand, we love these shearling lined lace-ups from Grenson.

Brunello Cucinelli Bead-Embellished Suede Ankle Boots £1300, Brunello Cucinelli While JLo's boots are no longer available, these are a similar pair from Brunello Cucinelli. The bead embellishment adds a feminine touch to a tough silhouette.

Red Wing 6-Inch Moc Toe Women's Boots 3425 £309, Red Wing Red Wing are a heritage shoe brand for a reason. Built to last and with an instantly recognisable silhouette, these will live in your wardrobe for years to come.

Dr Martens 1460 Serena Collar Faux Fur Lined Ankle Boots £96 (was £160), Dr Martens These moss coloured, fur-trimmed Dr Martens are currently on sale. Act fast.

Sézane Niels Ankle Boots £210, Sézane These black combat boots from Sézane would look great paired with a floral dress or slip skirt.

Barbour Woodside Hiker Boots £159, Barbour The tread sole and brass eyelets make these Barbour boots perfect for winter.

Hogan Sonia Suede Ankle Boots £328 (was £410), Hogan The rich chocolate suede of these Hogan boots make for a sleek take on the trend.

Stradivarius Chunky Flat Lace Up Boot Stradivarius, £37 (was £44.99) This super affordable option from Stradivarius don't compromise on style. We love the chunky sole.