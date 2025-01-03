Rihanna and JLo have called it — these are the only boots to wear right now

Chunky and bold, get ready to update your current footwear rotation

Worker boots trend
(Image credit: Timberland, Bottega Veneta, Moncler)
Jump to category:
Rebecca Jane Hill
By
published
in Buying Guides

When two celebrities are seen channelling the same trend on the same day you know something is afoot. On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Aspen, Colorado wearing a cowboy hat, cream roll neck jumper, barrel-leg jeans and suede Brunello Cuccinelli combat boots (which she was also seen wearing last year — we love a repeat-wearing queen).

Jennifer Lopez combat boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the other side of America, Rihanna was out on a trip to Target in New York wearing a furry bucket hat (similar to the one she wore at the British Fashion Awards in December), cropped leather jacket, baggy jeans and Bottega Veneta’s Haddock boots stolen straight from boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s wardrobe (another celeb who isn’t afraid to rewear and share — rejoice). He’s been seen wearing the same pair on several occasions and appeared in the label's 2023 campaign promoting their release.

Rihanna Bottega boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So that settles it — chunky worker boots are the footwear trend of the season. As proven by both Ri-Ri and J Lo, they can give your outfit a tough, masculine edge and are perfect for the colder winter months. A heavy tread or platform sole is also great for the shorter amongst us to gain some extra height.

We’ve done the research and found the best pairs to invest in now, that you’ll wear time and time again — just like our celeb style icons.

Shop Worker Boots

Men's Haddock Lace-Up Ankle Boot in Ochre / Rubber
Bottega Veneta Haddock Lace-Up Ankle Boot

These are Ri-Ri's actual boots and they're from Bottega's men's section (there are also a women's pair available, but they come in a slightly different colourway). We love the statement blue laces against the suede.

Blanche Shearling-Lined Leather Ankle Boots
Moncler Blanche Shearling-Lined Leather Ankle Boots

Trust Moncler to have the perfect winter boots. The chunky silver eyelets have a cool outdoor feel.

Stone Street 6 Inch Boots
Timberland Stone Street 6 Inch Boots

Where else to go for work boots than Timberland? The original and the best, we are very into this updated platform-sole style.

Grenson Nanette Boots
Grenson Nanette Boots

Another classic boot brand, we love these shearling lined lace-ups from Grenson.

Bead-Embellished Suede Ankle Boots
Brunello Cucinelli Bead-Embellished Suede Ankle Boots

While JLo's boots are no longer available, these are a similar pair from Brunello Cucinelli. The bead embellishment adds a feminine touch to a tough silhouette.

6-Inch Moc Toe Women's Boots 3425 - Auburn Legacy
Red Wing 6-Inch Moc Toe Women's Boots 3425

Red Wing are a heritage shoe brand for a reason. Built to last and with an instantly recognisable silhouette, these will live in your wardrobe for years to come.

Dr Martens 1460 Serena Collar Faux Fur Lined Ankle Boots
Dr Martens 1460 Serena Collar Faux Fur Lined Ankle Boots

These moss coloured, fur-trimmed Dr Martens are currently on sale. Act fast.

Niels Ankle Boots - Smooth Black - Smooth Ovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane Niels Ankle Boots

These black combat boots from Sézane would look great paired with a floral dress or slip skirt.

Woodside Hiker Boots
Barbour Woodside Hiker Boots

The tread sole and brass eyelets make these Barbour boots perfect for winter.

Sonia Suede Ankle Boots
Hogan Sonia Suede Ankle Boots

The rich chocolate suede of these Hogan boots make for a sleek take on the trend.

Stradivarius Chunky Flat Lace Up Boot in Brown
Stradivarius Chunky Flat Lace Up Boot

This super affordable option from Stradivarius don't compromise on style. We love the chunky sole.

Russell & Bromley Lagoon Winter Boots
Russell & Bromley Lagoon Winter Boots

The roll-down top, shearling lining and bright red laces make these boots from Russell & Bromley a stand-out choice.

Penelope Chilvers Lomond Suede Shearling-Lined Boot

Lomond Suede Shearling-Lined Boot - Khaki

Rebecca Jane Hill
Rebecca Jane Hill
Freelance Fashion Editor And Stylist

Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction. 

Latest