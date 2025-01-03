Rihanna and JLo have called it — these are the only boots to wear right now
Chunky and bold, get ready to update your current footwear rotation
When two celebrities are seen channelling the same trend on the same day you know something is afoot. On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Aspen, Colorado wearing a cowboy hat, cream roll neck jumper, barrel-leg jeans and suede Brunello Cuccinelli combat boots (which she was also seen wearing last year — we love a repeat-wearing queen).
On the other side of America, Rihanna was out on a trip to Target in New York wearing a furry bucket hat (similar to the one she wore at the British Fashion Awards in December), cropped leather jacket, baggy jeans and Bottega Veneta’s Haddock boots stolen straight from boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s wardrobe (another celeb who isn’t afraid to rewear and share — rejoice). He’s been seen wearing the same pair on several occasions and appeared in the label's 2023 campaign promoting their release.
So that settles it — chunky worker boots are the footwear trend of the season. As proven by both Ri-Ri and J Lo, they can give your outfit a tough, masculine edge and are perfect for the colder winter months. A heavy tread or platform sole is also great for the shorter amongst us to gain some extra height.
We’ve done the research and found the best pairs to invest in now, that you’ll wear time and time again — just like our celeb style icons.
Shop Worker Boots
These are Ri-Ri's actual boots and they're from Bottega's men's section (there are also a women's pair available, but they come in a slightly different colourway). We love the statement blue laces against the suede.
Trust Moncler to have the perfect winter boots. The chunky silver eyelets have a cool outdoor feel.
Where else to go for work boots than Timberland? The original and the best, we are very into this updated platform-sole style.
Another classic boot brand, we love these shearling lined lace-ups from Grenson.
While JLo's boots are no longer available, these are a similar pair from Brunello Cucinelli. The bead embellishment adds a feminine touch to a tough silhouette.
Red Wing are a heritage shoe brand for a reason. Built to last and with an instantly recognisable silhouette, these will live in your wardrobe for years to come.
These moss coloured, fur-trimmed Dr Martens are currently on sale. Act fast.
These black combat boots from Sézane would look great paired with a floral dress or slip skirt.
The tread sole and brass eyelets make these Barbour boots perfect for winter.
The rich chocolate suede of these Hogan boots make for a sleek take on the trend.
This super affordable option from Stradivarius don't compromise on style. We love the chunky sole.
The roll-down top, shearling lining and bright red laces make these boots from Russell & Bromley a stand-out choice.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
-
Feeling overwhelmed by New Year's messaging? 8 balanced nutritionist tips to make you feel your best
Prepare to dig into these palatable expert-backed tips.
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
Burnout: “My days blurred into late nights at the office, fuelled by stress and a compulsion to prove myself”
Life after burnout: How women can recognise, recover, and reclaim balance
By Dorothy Herson
-
As a beauty editor, this British fragrance brand is my go-to for unique and easy-to-wear scents
Elevated fragrances that no everyone is wearing
By Jazzria Harris