British Fashion Awards 2024: All the must-see looks live from the red carpet

British fashion’s biggest night of the year is officially here. The Fashion Awards are in full swing at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with presenters Maya Jama and Kojey Radical at the forefront this evening. We are sure to expect an incredible mix of fashion, talent, and plenty of must-see social moments.

Hosted by the British Fashion Council in partnership with Pandora, this evening is all about celebrating the global fashion community and continuing to nurture future talent. The prestigious awards tonight include Best Designer, Best Model, and the Pandora Leader of Change award. Nominees include trailblazing designers like Chemena Kamali, John Galliano, and Muccia Prada, as well as new-gen models Alex Consani, Liu Wren, and Amelia Gray, who are in line for the Model of the Year award. So, it is safe to say this is definitely an unmissable evening.

You can stream the red carpet live on YouTube via the British Fashion Council page. We’ll continue to update this piece live with the latest red carpet looks, so make sure to continue to check in so as not to miss any must-see looks. To learn more about the prestigious awards, check out what there is to know here.