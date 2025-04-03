We've tracked down the surprisingly affordable jewellery brands worn on 'The White Lotus'

The fashion in the third season of The White Lotus has, by all accounts, been the most fabulous we've seen to date. So far, the characters have swanned around the five-star Thailand resort in everything from bespoke Jacquemus (Chloe, naturally) and archival Chanel (who else but Jaclyn?), to under-the-radar, insider-favourite resortwear brands—oozing wealth and luxury with their every step.

Which is why we were particularly surprised to discover that some of our favourite White Lotus hotel residents have been supplementing said designer-filled wardrobes with high-street jewellery all along...

(Image credit: HBO)

Missoma Lucy Williams Waffle Earrings £89 at Missoma

Forget De Beers and Tiffany's—it seems that Kate, Chloe and Victoria Ratliff (occasionally) prefer their jewels of the decidedly more affordable kind. And you can still shop most of their pieces, too.

The jewellery brand we've spotted the most in The White Lotus season three is none other than Missoma. Kate first wore a pair of the London-based brand's mini gold hoops all the way back in episode one, and has kept them on practically ever since—alongside her signature gold Cartier Love bangles, of course.

(Image credit: HBO)

Missoma Zenyu Fan Chandelier Hoop Earrings £145 at Missoma

Chloe, meanwhile, wore the brand's Zenyu chandelier hoops in episode seven—the same ones previously seen on the Princess of Wales—as well as Lucy Williams' cult horn-design necklace. Victoria Ratliff was also spotted in Missoma's Wavy Ridge Twisted Chubby Medium Hoop Earrings, that retail for a mere £125. At least one aspect of The White Lotus lifestyle is attainable for us mere mortals...

(Image credit: HBO)

Missoma Wavy Ridge Medium Hoop Earrings £125 at Missoma

Completedworks is another affordable, London-based jewellery brand that has featured in the series. In episode six, Kate wore a pair of the jade-resin 'Ruffle' earrings, while in the drama-filled seventh episode, Chloe topped her epic 1993 vintage Versace mini-dress with the brand's 'Crumple II' pearl and gold earrings. Needless to say we've already added both to our never-ending wish-list.

(Image credit: HBO)

Completedworks Ruffle Jade Bio Resin Earrings £205 at Completedworks

(Image credit: HBO)

Of all the characters, however, it's Kate who has displayed the biggest penchant for affordable jewellery, surprisingly enough. Beyond her everyday Missoma hoops, Leslie Bibb's character also wore a pair of gold spiral earrings from Parisian brand Polène, and showed off a necklace stack made up of pieces from insider-favourite brand Lil Milan.

Her politics might be questionable, but it can't be denied that her taste in jewellery is excellent. Keep scrolling to shop the lot.

(Image credit: HBO)