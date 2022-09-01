Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We've been waiting for this!

As if creating a fashion empire that includes clothes, shoes, activewear and accessories wasn’t enough, Victoria Beckham has just announced that she will be adding handbags and leather goods to her ever-growing repertoire. Her eponymous brand is set to release its inaugural leather goods collection today, which is comprised of eight different handbag styles in a number of shades and fabrications.

Ranging from elevated evening bags with chic gold hardware to casual totes in soft quilted fabrics, the initial handbag collection has something for every element of the busy woman’s life. “I designed each piece to feel like an extension of the body or look,” explained Victoria Beckham of the collection. “Uncomplicated in its appearance, thoughtful and considered in its creation. The lines are smooth and the complexities hidden, which results in some incredibly elegant silhouettes.”

Aside from its design, each item has been created to offer versatility and be as practical as possible. “I often design with myself in mind and practicality was hugely important for me,” Beckham explained. “My handbag has to fit my everyday life so even the smaller pieces fit all the essentials.” The importance of that aspect cannot be understated.

From bubble-gum pink to Kermit green shades, the collection definitely includes an offering for those with a fashion-fashion aesthetic, though if you’re after a more timeless hue or classic shape, VB has that department covered too. Handbags in versatile shades of black, white and tan are available and many come adorned with jewellery-inspired gold hardware.

In the mood to add to your handbag collection? Keep scrolling to shop Victoria Beckham leather goods below.

