The must-know trends from Milan Fashion Week

Over the weekend, Italy took the baton in the marathon that is fashion month. With collection debuts from the likes of Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta and more, there's no denying that Milan Fashion Week is always a much-anticipated event.

While the season included runway appearances from Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, Milan's Autumn/Winter 2023 shows definitely felt like they offered a renewed focus on the clothes. Last season (opens in new tab), Milan Fashion Week featured many a runway gimmick (opens in new tab), including Paris Hilton walking (opens in new tab) the catwalk for Versace and Kim Kardashian collaborating with Dolce and Gabbana. Interestingly, this season felt like the antithesis of that, heralding a pure celebration of craftsmanship and sartorial excellence.

From huge handbags to supersized prints, Italian brands certainly took a 'the bigger, the better' approach to design this year. Models took to the runway toting handbags the size of carry-on luggage and donned clothing adorned with larger-than-life prints. The colour red retained the prominence it gained at London Fashion Week (opens in new tab), while knotted details became the outfit addition of choice.

For more on the top trends from Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 keep scrolling.

Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 trends

Tied Up In Knots

L-R: Bluemarine, Sportmax, Bottega Veneta, MSGM (Image credit: Getty)

This season, models were all tied up and it wasn't just because of their busy schedules. Knots and tie details were popular additions utilised across collections at Sportmax, MSGM, Bottega Veneta and Bluemarine. Sportmax was a particular proponent of this trend, sending several dresses down the runway which featured knotted fabric at the hem.

Big Bag Energy

L-R: Ferragamo, Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander (Image credit: Getty)

Bags big enough to fit everything, including the kitchen sink. This was the order of the day in Milan this season. Ferragamo was the designer leading this trend, sending several models down the runway with oversized shoulder bags draped across their bodies. From duffles to totes, Autumn/Winter 2023's colossal carryalls are the antidote to the tiny bag trend we've seen in recent years, and the practical sides of our brands could not be happier about it.

Supersize Prints

(Image credit: Getty)

Bags weren't the only thing given the oversize treatment in Milan. From smiles to cherries, candy and lemons, so many Italian designers played with print proportions this season. Bottega Veneta's looks featured supersized fruit shapes embossed onto fabrics, while Jil Sander showcased oversize cherry and candy prints. At Missoni, flower shapes were enhanced to cover tops, dresses and skirts.

In The Red (Again)

From L - R: MSGM, Bottega Veneta, Prada, Ferragamo (Image credit: Getty)

The colour red dominated the runways (and the set design) at London Fashion Week and the primary shade's prominence continued its reign in Milan. Striking red hues were seen at Bottega Veneta, Prada, Ferragamo and more, working to solidify red's spot as the colour of the season.