Emily Ratajkowski enthuses life in her thirties is the best yet - and her secret to feeling fulfilled

Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about her life (opens in new tab) and juggling motherhood with her career in the most honest way, and we admire her even more for it.

The 31-year-old model and actor gave birth to her son Sylvester Apollo Bear back in March 2021, and though she has split from her former partner Sebastian Bear-McClard, (opens in new tab) Emily continues to be the best parent to her child, while pursuing her career.

However, Emily - also known as EmRata - (opens in new tab)has admitted it is not as easy as it seems and she has "no balance" as she juggles "so many hats".

Speaking to Refinery29 (opens in new tab), she said: "I have no balance. I have so many hats and I like wearing them. Between being a single mum, modelling full time, having a podcast, also wanting to continue to write, and running a read-to-wear business [iNAMORATA], it's insane. I don't have balance."

Though her schedule is hectic, the Gone Girl star is happiest now than she was in her twenties.

The entrepreneur has revealed she feared getting older, but has realised she is still young and living her best life at 31, but when she was younger she felt she had to rush ahead to hit milestones. We can relate.

She said: "I got married when I was 27. That was just four years ago, but it feels like a really long time. I think I felt like I was getting older. I think I felt older at 27 than I do at 31. Something was freaking me out.

"I had this realisation that I was getting closer to 30 and wasn't going to be young forever. But something about 31, I'm like, I'm so young. I turned to my friend the other day and was like, 'Did we ever think 30 was old?' She was like, 'B***h, we thought 30 was so old.' But you have so much time.

"Yes, life goes fast, but ultimately 27 is so young and it gets better. It got so much better for me. I think you'll know yourself more. Of course, as young women, we feel the pressure of being young forever. But in your 30s, you look the same, but you've figured out who the hell you are."

One factor that has helped Emily feel fulfilled is not only her son, but her writing.

Emily released her memoir My Body in 2021 (opens in new tab), which proved to be a huge hit with readers, but also benefited her too.

She explained: "When I started writing, that helped. I wasn't fulfilled in my career and in my life. It was a really hard time for me. I had made all this money. I was famous. I was 'successful' in all of these ways that people tell you should make you happy. Realising that I wasn't and I wasn't fulfilled, I had to figure out what would make me happy."