I can't stop thinking about Florence Pugh's sky-high metallic platforms at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes red carpet was the gift that kept on giving, from Natalie Portman's Louvre-worthy Dior sparkling gown to Gillian Anderson's Gabriela Hearst silk embroidered gown with a subversive twist (look closer).

Another stand-out ensemble came, unsurprisingly, from Florence Pugh, who walked the red carpet in a firey red Valentino dress and some of the tallest metallic platform shoes I've ever seen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Florence is no stranger to a sky-high platform having worn the style to various other high-profile events (the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week as pictured below is a sterling example). She attended the Golden Globes in LA in support of Christopher Nolan's historical epic Oppenheimer, which swept the board on the night and won the prestigious Best Drama Motion Picture. The actor also lent her voice to The Boy and the Heron, winner of Best Animated Picture.

Florence's dress was custom-made by Valentino, crafted with bright red chiffon and afforded with red rosettes. The wrap bodice is a style often favoured by the actor, as is the sheer material, but the incredible platform shoes are everything. She paired her vibrant ensemble with a glittering beaded necklace and flawless make-up with a pop of Valentino lipstick.

Valentino put sky-high platforms back on the map in 2023, so it would make sense for fashion-forward Florence to pay homage to the brand with her choice of footwear to kick off the awards season this year (ahem, not long to go until Oscars 2024) .

Valentino Tan-Go 155mm metallic leather platform pumps £1,180 at Mytheresa The statement shoe to end all statement shoes, Valentino's 155mm platforms feature the brand's signature buckles and a mirror finish.

If you want an alternative to the designer shoe, there are plenty of high street offerings available with affordable alternatives in Mango, LK Bennet and Jigsaw. Metallic platforms are the statement shoes I didn't know I needed.

Shop metallic platforms