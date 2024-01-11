I can't stop thinking about Florence Pugh's sky-high metallic platforms at the Golden Globes
A vision in Valentino
The Golden Globes red carpet was the gift that kept on giving, from Natalie Portman's Louvre-worthy Dior sparkling gown to Gillian Anderson's Gabriela Hearst silk embroidered gown with a subversive twist (look closer).
Another stand-out ensemble came, unsurprisingly, from Florence Pugh, who walked the red carpet in a firey red Valentino dress and some of the tallest metallic platform shoes I've ever seen.
Now, Florence is no stranger to a sky-high platform having worn the style to various other high-profile events (the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week as pictured below is a sterling example). She attended the Golden Globes in LA in support of Christopher Nolan's historical epic Oppenheimer, which swept the board on the night and won the prestigious Best Drama Motion Picture. The actor also lent her voice to The Boy and the Heron, winner of Best Animated Picture.
Florence's dress was custom-made by Valentino, crafted with bright red chiffon and afforded with red rosettes. The wrap bodice is a style often favoured by the actor, as is the sheer material, but the incredible platform shoes are everything. She paired her vibrant ensemble with a glittering beaded necklace and flawless make-up with a pop of Valentino lipstick.
Valentino put sky-high platforms back on the map in 2023, so it would make sense for fashion-forward Florence to pay homage to the brand with her choice of footwear to kick off the awards season this year (ahem, not long to go until Oscars 2024) .
The statement shoe to end all statement shoes, Valentino's 155mm platforms feature the brand's signature buckles and a mirror finish.
If you want an alternative to the designer shoe, there are plenty of high street offerings available with affordable alternatives in Mango, LK Bennet and Jigsaw. Metallic platforms are the statement shoes I didn't know I needed.
Shop metallic platforms
An absolute bargain at just £29.99 in the sale, these Mango platforms are a dead ringer for Florence's shoes, even down to the signature ankle strap and super-high platform style. Predicting a sell-out...
If you want to opt for a slightly lower heel and platform, the Aniyah platforms from LK Bennett feature a knot detail toe, crafted from super-soft nappa leather. Also, a big thumbs up for the mint shade.
For a '70s-style take on the metallic platform trend, these criss-cross platforms by Jigsaw are comfortable yet stylish with a padded sole so you can dance all night.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
I trekked across a glacier and sat in an ice cave—all to trial the best cold weather clothing you can buy right now
These kept me cosy through -10°C temperatures
By Valeza Bakolli
-
We've found the best forever pieces to add to your wardrobe in the Arket sale
With up to 40% off plus an extra discount, the ARKET sale isn’t one to miss
By Valeza Bakolli
-
I wanted to build core strength so tried a Pilates challenge - and it's totally changed the way I feel about exercise
I'm a Pilates girly for life.
By Dionne Brighton