Florence Pugh is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And while she is known for her knockout film roles, it is her fashion choices that have undoubtedly made the most news this past year.

The 27-year-old actress famously attended the Valentino couture show in July last year wearing a pink tulle couture gown. But due to the sheer fabric showing the outline of her nipples, the internet went into meltdown, and the harmless fashion choice saw Pugh subjected to a wave of body shaming and hate.

Florence opened up about the backlash this week in an interview with ELLE, and her powerful response to body-shamers is going viral.

“I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself,” read her words in conversation with Jodie Turner-Smith, before she opened up about the backlash.

"My nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up. It’s the freedom that people are scared of - the fact [that] I’m comfortable and happy. Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time."

She continued: “Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies."

This isn't the first time the 27-year-old has opened up about the backlash, taking to Instagram to address the uproar at the time last July.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing," she posted to Instagram. "I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.

"What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?

"It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.

"So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.

"It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?

"I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.

"I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…."

