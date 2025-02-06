These Spring/Summer 2025 fashion campaigns will get you excited for your warm-weather wardrobe

While summer may seem incredibly far away as we’re sat in near-freezing temperatures, it’s well and truly here for those who go by the fashion calendar. After all, it was back in September when we got a first glimpse of what trends are to come : trench coats , draped fabrics, and transparent touches included.

So, if you’re looking to pull away from your puffer coat and gloves for just a moment, be sure to take a look for some warm-weather outfit inspiration, particularly now that the Spring/Summer 25 campaigns have come out – and there’s plenty of eye-catching snaps to scroll through.

Saint Laurent leans on Gwyneth Paltrow in her first high-fashion modelling moment since 2011; Prada asks Carey Mulligan to ‘Act like Prada’, truly challenging her ability to create new characters, and Loewe looks to Ayo Edebiri and a handful of other famous faces, placing them in unexpected places.

Plus, Lisa, Yara Shahidi, Gracie Abrams, Miley Cyrus and plenty of striking models are also in the mix, each embodying the feels of their respective fashion Houses.

While some are still to come, these are our favourites so far, each hot topics of conversation in the industry. Just keep scrolling to see which one catches your eye.

Gwyneth Paltrow for Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)

Yes, you may think of ‘GOOP’ at the mention of Gwyneth, but the iconic actress-turned-business-owner is now the face of another brand: Saint Laurent. And it’s certainly sexy. Photographed by David Sims⁣, Paltrow shows us why the Saint Laurent tuxedo is so popular, styling the suit with slicked-back hair and a sultry smokey eye. It’s simplistic, sophisticated and certainly chic – all elements of the classic Saint Laurent look.

You may know Carey Mulligan from her roles in The Great Gatsby, Promising Young Woman, and Pride & Prejudice, but now the actress steps into the shoes of Prada, embodying the brand through its different aesthetics – which, of course, sounds like quite the challenge. The aim of the ‘Acts Like Prada’ campaign, shot by Steven Meisel, is to prove that Prada, just like all fashion, is endlessly shifting and changing. It ‘defies easy categorisation and singularity’ says the brand, and who better than Mulligan to bring this point to life?

Carey Mulligan for Prada

(Image credit: Prada)

(Image credit: Gucci)

Creative director Sabato De Sarno created the concept, and director Xavier Dolan brought it to life, making Gucci’s ‘Where Light Finds Us’ campaign really rather beautiful. Actors Yara Shahidi and George MacKay – famous for respective roles in Black-ish and 1917 – sit together in simple settings to show real-life relationships.

Although unsurprisingly, it’s given a cinematic feel through light, luminous hues, and fabulous fabrics. Speaking on the campaign, Sabato De Sarno shared, “this campaign is not just about fashion – it’s an ode to the fleeting, extraordinary moments that define what it means to be human”.

Isabel Marant Ambassadors for Isabel Marant

(Image credit: Isabel Marant)

Fashion campaign imagery often focuses on full looks, and yet this close-up is incredibly striking. Highlighting the Spring/Summer 25 jewellery collection, featuring a colourful coral necklace and shark tooth style chain, its true bohemian style in one snapshot, and is sure to feature on many a fashion fan mood board.

Yara Shahidi and George MacKay for Gucci

Gracie Abrams for Chanel

(Image credit: Chanel)

American singer and songwriter Grazia Abrams has been named as a new Chanel House ambassador, announcing the new accolade through the pre-Spring/Summer 25 campaign. Shot by Craig McDean and directed by Sofia Coppola, we see classic Chanel signatures in a slightly softer, more casual aesthetic. Think tweed jackets with jeans and pearl-adorned varsity jackets with caps, emphasising the youthfulness of the rising star.

Chloé Isabel Marant Ambassadors for Chloé

(Image credit: Chloé)

Chemena Kamali’s Chloé is booming with all eyes on the bohemian brand. So, of course, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the Spring/Summer 25 campaign. Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, multiple models bring boho to life, adding attention-grabbing gold accessories to layered looks. This leggings-focused outfit is particularly chic.

Tish Weinstock for Vivienne Westwood

(Image credit: Vivienne Westwood)

We’d expect little less than attention-grabbing colours and romantic backdrops from Vivienne Westwood, and set designer Bernhard Wilhelm certainly delivered. Inspired by a snap of Diana Vreeland, Juergen Teller brings the outside in with a striking jungle-scape while fashion editor-cum-model Tish Weinstock leans into punk posing.

“Fashion is about beauty and joy; it links us to each other, which is important for the world we live in,” says Andreas Kronthaler, the late Westwood’s husband, and this campaign certainly injects some fun into fashion.

Angelina Kendall for Loro Piana

(Image credit: Loro Piana)

Angelina Kendall has been dubbed as ‘one to watch’ and a ‘supermodel in the making’, so it’s not too surprising to see her front Loro Piana’s Spring/Summer 25 campaign. Lensed by Mario Sorrenti in Rio de Janeiro, bold pops of colour draw attention to the quality fabrics the House is famous for, while touches of nature emphasise the ease of each outfit.

Lisa and Saoirse Ronan for Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Fashion and art have always intertwined, but Louis Vuitton has taken this relationship one step further for its Spring/Summer 25 campaign. House ambassadors Lisa and Saoirse Ronan step inside an atmospheric painting of French conceptual artist Laurent Grasso as Steven Meisel snaps their modern looks. The result? A striking shot that wouldn’t look out of place in any museum.

Miley Cyrus for Proenza Schouler

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

Few women exude cool like Miley Cyrus, making her the perfect choice for Proenza Schouler’s Pre-Spring/Summer 25 campaign. Bringing attention to an already sold-out backless leather dress (£2,445) , the actress-turned-singer has clearly made an impact on the House’s customers.

Ayo Edebiri for Loewe

(Image credit: Ayo Edebiri)

Loewe is known for its incredibly creative campaigns, and the Spring/Summer 25 collection is no exception. Tapping actress Ayo Edebiri, who you may recognise from The Bear, as well as Richard Gadd, Baifern Pimchanok, and a small handful of other famous faces, Jonathan Anderson imagines each snapshot in an unexpected setting. A rugby pitch, with a sailor or even in front of an extra large marrow, all shot by Juergen Teller.