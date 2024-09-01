I’m a fashion editor obsessed with autumn - these trench coats are sure to sell out

Wardrobe basics are classified as essential items for good reason: they really do make outfit building a lot easier. Tank tops pair perfectly with jeans, a trusty white T-shirt can be turned to time and time again, and a trench coat will keep you warm no matter when, where or how you style it, regardless if it’s the middle of winter or the tricky transeasonal period between summer and autumn. So, if you’re looking to invest in one sturdy staple, the trench coat makes quite the compelling case, and this season, they’re proving particularly popular.

Turning to the autumn/winter runways, Chemena Kamali’s now-famous Chloé collection (the one that brought boho style back into the limelight) featured cape-like trench coats in classic beige cotton, khaki and patent black styles. The Row opted for exaggerated proportions, adding extra volume to the base of the trusty trench coat, and Cecile Bahnsen stuck to a similar striking shape, leaning into a balloon-sleeve look.

Plus, unsurprisingly, Burberry's runway was teeming with trench coats, although classic cotton styles were swapped for rich leather looks, proving it's still the leading luxury label when it comes to the all-important outerwear. It is argued, after all, that Burberry created the first trench coat in 1914 during World War One, with epaulettes designed to hold military equipment, D-rings used to carry grenades and the storm shield created to help rainwater run off. Luckily, we no longer have use for all of these, although the classic shape has remained very similar.

Following on from the flurry of runway attention, the high street is now flooded with chic iterations of the classic coat, including a more daring double-breasted design from Cos, a standout silk style from Jigsaw and a rather clever reversible option from Aligne, all of which are sure to sell out in next to no time.

So, whether you wear yours with a simple jumper and jeans, thrown over your gym kit or styled with a statement-making sheer dress, these trench coats are sure to become a go-to for any occasion. Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best ones to shop now before it's too late.

Shop the best trench coats

Cos Layered Double-Breasted Trench Coat

This double-layered Cos trench coat creates quite the contrast to your classic cuts, perfect for those looking to add a good dose of personality to any outfit.

Aligne Barnaby Reversible Wax Trench Coat

One side of this Aligne trench is an easy-to-style beige shade. The other is a striking heritage check, making it a two-in-one find for any occasion.

Jigsaw Pure Silk Trench Coat

This soft, silky trench coat will elevate any look. Plus, it’s been coated in a water-resistant finish, so you don’t have to worry too much about being caught in a downpour.

H&M Double-Breasted Trenchcoat

Breaking up the sea of classic beige trench coats is this black option from H&M. Do note, however, that it runs a little large, so you may wish to size down.

Toteme Signature Trench Khaki

Toteme’s classic trench is sharp and sleek, making it an ageless investment piece. Made from a durable organic cotton-blend gabardine and finished with welt pockets and leather-bucked cuff straps, plenty of attention has been given to each detail.

AllSaints Hendry Relaxed Fit Leather Trench Coat

Leather trench coats add a tougher edge to any outfit, especially when in a washed vintage-like black shade.

Zara Short Trench-Style Jacket

This season has seen the rise of the cropped trench coat as the classic cut is transformed into a jacket-like style perfect for warmer weather.

Anine Bing Layton Button-Detail Oversize Trench

Arket Cotton Blend Trench Coat

Khaki is a key shade for this autumn/winter season, so a trench coat in this colourway is certainly a chic selection. To add extra interest (and warmth), keep the collar high and buttoned up.

Burberry Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

No trench coat is as famous as one from Burberry, making them an iconic investment piece, particularly with the plaid lining.

Massimo Dutti Short Raglan Sleeve Trench Coat

Cropped trench coats make for a lightweight layer perfect for any transitional time, whether shrugged over the shoulders during warmer weather or buttoned up above a jumper once the temperature starts to chill.

4th Ark AIKO Trench Coat in Sage

This soft sage trench coat adds a point of difference to the classic neutral shades that are in no short supply.

The Frankie Shop Jude Belted Tech-Shell Trench Coat

A chic, fully waterproof find isn’t all that easy to come by, yet The Frankie Shop has created a standout style from a lightweight tech shell to battle any weather.

Monsoon Tove Suedette Trench Coat in Brown

This suede-like trench coat leans into the trending 70s boho look whether worn with sheer dresses, wide-leg jeans or a micro mini skirt.

