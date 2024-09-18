5 Spring/Summer 2025 trends from London Fashion Week to wear now
Denim, tailoring and a new kind of trench
We're halfway through the Spring/Summer 2025 shows, and they've already delivered more than enough inspiration to get even the most sleep-deprived fashion editor excited about new style possibilities. But why wait for next year?
At London Fashion Week, we saw designers present their collections for Spring/Summer 2025 – but you can absolutely incorporate so many of the trends now. From artfully draped dresses to reworked trench coats, these are the pieces to invest in for autumn, winter, and beyond.
THE DECONSTRUCTED TRENCH
I think we can all agree that the trench coat is a staple piece, on and off the runway. For Spring/Summer ‘25, designers played with the wardrobe stalwart, cropping at the hip and adding a capelet (Kent & Curwen), embellishing it with crystals (Huishan Zhang), and adding volume at the sleeves (Toga). Invest now in a trench with a difference – consider Aligne's reversible coat or Sandro's pleated iteration.
Shop the trend:
ARTFUL DRAPING
Designers including Chet Lo and Emilia Wickstead worked with fabric so that it draped the wearer, cinching the waist or adding dramatic volume. Don’t wait for spring to arrive to embrace the trend; invest in a draped jersey top or maxi dress, or be extra-organised and add Stories’ velvet dress to your basket, ready for party season.
Shop the trend:
TRANSPARENCY
Next season’s collections proved that the sheer trend is here to stay. Frightened at the thought of (intentionally) exposing a nipple? Me too. So do like Toga or Erdem and play with translucent layers – a chiffon tunic over a cocktail dress, or an organza dust jacket atop a crisp white shirt and suiting, for example. Contributing Fashion Editor Penny Goldstone has an excellent see-through trench from Karen Millen, which is currently on sale.
Shop the trend:
DOUBLE DENIM
I write this wearing AGOLDE jeans and a matching denim jacket, so as you can imagine, I was thrilled to see the lovingly dubbed Canadian tuxedo take its place on the London catwalks. Marques'Almeida and Tolu Coker both made a case for denim co-ords, which are totally wearable right now.
Shop the trend:
THE SCULPTED BLAZER
A nipped-waist jacket is a good idea whatever the season. Both Tolu Coker and Ahluwalia played with this silhouette, debuting longline, figure-cinching blazers in jewel-hued leather and with patchwork panels. If you can’t wait until Spring/Summer, you can find yours at Ganni, Aje and Aligne.
Shop the trend:
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
