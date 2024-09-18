5 Spring/Summer 2025 trends from London Fashion Week to wear now

Denim, tailoring and a new kind of trench

LFW SS25 TRENDS
(Image credit: Toga; Tolu Coker; Tove)
We're halfway through the Spring/Summer 2025 shows, and they've already delivered more than enough inspiration to get even the most sleep-deprived fashion editor excited about new style possibilities. But why wait for next year?

At London Fashion Week, we saw designers present their collections for Spring/Summer 2025 – but you can absolutely incorporate so many of the trends now. From artfully draped dresses to reworked trench coats, these are the pieces to invest in for autumn, winter, and beyond.

THE DECONSTRUCTED TRENCH

LFW SS25 Trends: Trenches

Kent & Curwen, Toga, Yuishan Zhang

(Image credit: Kent & Curwen, Toga, Yuishan Zhang)

I think we can all agree that the trench coat is a staple piece, on and off the runway. For Spring/Summer ‘25, designers played with the wardrobe stalwart, cropping at the hip and adding a capelet (Kent & Curwen), embellishing it with crystals (Huishan Zhang), and adding volume at the sleeves (Toga). Invest now in a trench with a difference – consider Aligne's reversible coat or Sandro's pleated iteration.

Shop the trend:

Massimo Dutti Trench Coat with Scarf
Massimo Dutti Scarf Trench Coat

Sandro Satin-Crepe Coat
Sandro Pleated Satin-Crepe Coat

& Other Stories Cropped Trench Coat
& Other Stories Cropped Trench Coat

Aligne Reversible Trench Coat
Aligne Reversible Checked Trench Coat

ARTFUL DRAPING

LFW SS25 Trends: Draping

Chet Lo, Tolu Coker, Emilia Wickstead

(Image credit: Chet Lo, Tolu Coker, Getty Images)

Designers including Chet Lo and Emilia Wickstead worked with fabric so that it draped the wearer, cinching the waist or adding dramatic volume. Don’t wait for spring to arrive to embrace the trend; invest in a draped jersey top or maxi dress, or be extra-organised and add Stories’ velvet dress to your basket, ready for party season.

Shop the trend:

& Other Stories Draped Velvet Dress
& Other Stories Draped Velvet Maxi Dress

Marks & Spencer Autograph Jersey Top
Marks & Spencer Autograph Jersey Top

Tove Edel Draped Top
Tove Edel Draped Top

Deme by Gabriella Bonnie Dress
Deme by Gabriella Bonnie Dress

TRANSPARENCY

LFW SS25 Trends: Sheer

Simone Rocha; Toga; Erdem

(Image credit: Simone Rocha; Toga; Erdem)

Next season’s collections proved that the sheer trend is here to stay. Frightened at the thought of (intentionally) exposing a nipple? Me too. So do like Toga or Erdem and play with translucent layers – a chiffon tunic over a cocktail dress, or an organza dust jacket atop a crisp white shirt and suiting, for example. Contributing Fashion Editor Penny Goldstone has an excellent see-through trench from Karen Millen, which is currently on sale.

Shop the trend:

Karen Millen Woven Organdie Trench Coat
Karen Millen Woven Organdie Trench Coat

H&M Sequinned Organza Skirt
H&M Floral Sequinned Organza Midi Skirt

Susa Musa Camelia Dress
Susa Musa Camelia Dress

Maison Margiela Sheer Pencil Skirt
Maison Margiela Sheer Pencil Skirt

DOUBLE DENIM

LFW SS25 Trends: Double denim

Marques'Almeida; Tolu Coker; Ahluwalia

(Image credit: Marques'Almeida; Tolu Coker; Ahluwalia)

I write this wearing AGOLDE jeans and a matching denim jacket, so as you can imagine, I was thrilled to see the lovingly dubbed Canadian tuxedo take its place on the London catwalks. Marques'Almeida and Tolu Coker both made a case for denim co-ords, which are totally wearable right now.

Shop the trend:

AGOLDE '90s Jean Jacket
AGOLDE '90s Jean Jacket

AGOLDE Kelly High-Rise Jean
AGOLDE Kelly High-Rise Jean

Haikure Ofelia Oversized Denim Shirt
Haikure Ofelia Denim Shirt

Haikure Shaquille Denim Maxi Skirt
Haikure Shaquille Denim Maxi Skirt

THE SCULPTED BLAZER

LFW SS25 Trends: Fitted Blazers

(Image credit: Ahluwalia; Tolu Coker; Tove)

A nipped-waist jacket is a good idea whatever the season. Both Tolu Coker and Ahluwalia played with this silhouette, debuting longline, figure-cinching blazers in jewel-hued leather and with patchwork panels. If you can’t wait until Spring/Summer, you can find yours at Ganni, Aje and Aligne.

Shop the trend:

Aligne Daphne Blazer
Aligne Daphne Scoop-Neck Blazer

Ganni Pinstriped Blazer
Ganni Pinstriped Twill Blazer

Tolu Coker Recycled Denim Blazer
Tolu Coker Recycled Denim Blazer

Maniere de Voir Contour Blazer
Maniere de Voir Contour Blazer

Natalie Hughes
Natalie Hughes
Fashion Editor

Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.

