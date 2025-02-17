These are the 10 most jaw-dropping looks from SNL's 50th Anniversary Red Carpet

While London was busy celebrating the BAFTAs last night, New York was gearing up for an equally glamorous evening courtesy of Saturday Night Live. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the evening gathered plenty of Hollywood star power, from alumni to loyal guest hosts—it was definitely not one to miss.

Reprising both the iconic 'Domingo' sketch with guest Sabrina Carpenter and Kristen Wiig's beloved 'Dooneese', some may say the sketches made for one of the TV show's best. Still, at MC HQ, we were truly captivated by the fashion which provided plenty of jaw-dropping moments.

Including Emma Stone's custom Louis Vuitton cherry-red dress with pockets accessorised with popcorn and Anya Taylor-Joy in what could only be described as a workwear-chic archival piece that belongs to Mugler's Autumn/Winter 1995 collection. As well as Sabrina Carpenter and Blake Lively's silver glittering dresses, and lest we forget, Jenna Ortega making a case for chocolate brown dressing this year.

Below, we have rounded up our top 10 must-see looks of the evening that are nothing short of spectacular. From power blazers to sultry sheer looks, you won't want to miss any of them.

Ayo Edebiri in Colleen Allen

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

Anya Taylor-Joy in Mugler AW95

Jenna Ortega in Monse

Natasha Lyonne in Rodarte

Kristen Wiig in Simone Rocha

Sabrina Carpenter in Versace

Blake Lively in Tamara Ralph

Heidi Gardner in Markarian

