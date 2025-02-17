These are the 10 most jaw-dropping looks from SNL's 50th Anniversary Red Carpet
Including *that* popcorn dress
While London was busy celebrating the BAFTAs last night, New York was gearing up for an equally glamorous evening courtesy of Saturday Night Live. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the evening gathered plenty of Hollywood star power, from alumni to loyal guest hosts—it was definitely not one to miss.
Reprising both the iconic 'Domingo' sketch with guest Sabrina Carpenter and Kristen Wiig's beloved 'Dooneese', some may say the sketches made for one of the TV show's best. Still, at MC HQ, we were truly captivated by the fashion which provided plenty of jaw-dropping moments.
Including Emma Stone's custom Louis Vuitton cherry-red dress with pockets accessorised with popcorn and Anya Taylor-Joy in what could only be described as a workwear-chic archival piece that belongs to Mugler's Autumn/Winter 1995 collection. As well as Sabrina Carpenter and Blake Lively's silver glittering dresses, and lest we forget, Jenna Ortega making a case for chocolate brown dressing this year.
Below, we have rounded up our top 10 must-see looks of the evening that are nothing short of spectacular. From power blazers to sultry sheer looks, you won't want to miss any of them.
Ayo Edebiri in Colleen Allen
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga
Anya Taylor-Joy in Mugler AW95
Jenna Ortega in Monse
Natasha Lyonne in Rodarte
Kristen Wiig in Simone Rocha
Sabrina Carpenter in Versace
Blake Lively in Tamara Ralph
Heidi Gardner in Markarian
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
