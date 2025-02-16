BAFTA Awards 2025: All the must-see looks live from the red carpet

The British Academy Film Awards are well on their way at London's Royal Festival Hall. Bringing the best of Hollywood to the English capital, we can expect some of this year's most exciting nominees, from Demi Moore to Mikey Madison and Marisa Abela.

After a successful red carpet display at the Grammys a few weeks ago, it's safe to say we're excited to see all of the fashion this 78th ﻿edition is bound to bring. Especially with the sustainable dress code that has been encouraged since 2020 to promote a more eco-conscious approach to dressing, we are bound to expect a mix of sublime archival pieces to hit the carpet, as well as some exciting off-the-runway debuts.

Below, the ultimate must-see looks from the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet.