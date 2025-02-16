BAFTA Awards 2025: All the must-see looks live from the red carpet

All the biggest names in all the best outfits

Sofia Piza
By
last updated
in News

The British Academy Film Awards are well on their way at London's Royal Festival Hall. Bringing the best of Hollywood to the English capital, we can expect some of this year's most exciting nominees, from Demi Moore to Mikey Madison and Marisa Abela.

After a successful red carpet display at the Grammys a few weeks ago, it's safe to say we're excited to see all of the fashion this 78th ﻿edition is bound to bring. Especially with the sustainable dress code that has been encouraged since 2020 to promote a more eco-conscious approach to dressing, we are bound to expect a mix of sublime archival pieces to hit the carpet, as well as some exciting off-the-runway debuts.

Below, the ultimate must-see looks from the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet.

Saoirse Ronan

saoirse ronan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

cynthia erivo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Ackie

Naomi Ackie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marisa Abela

Marisa Abela

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Rutherford

Kelly Rutherford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson in Jacquemus

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Dodd

Hannah Dodd

(Image credit: Getty Images)