When it comes to the best power dressing blazers, this online retailer always delivers

One of my favourite things about fashion is its ability to impart confidence. Whether you’re slipping on something sexy for date night or styling a trouser suit ahead of a busy work day, the right outfit can be a catalyst for channeling your most confident self. And, if there’s one item I rely on heavily on days when I want to feel powerful and put together it’s the blazer.
I’m not talking about just any blazer however (after all, they offer the utmost in diversity from easy wearing linen styles to chic leather options), I’m talking about the power blazer. You’ll have spotted them: tailored jackets that bring together sculptural shapes with sharp shoulders and structural detailing. Styles that are big on impact even if they appear relatively simple at first glance. Blazers that make power dressing not just a sartorial choice but your whole personality.
But, when it comes to shopping for the best power dressing blazers, I’ve made a discovery. While you’ll usually find a smattering of structural styles woven into designer collections or across the high street, it’s actually the more niche fashion houses who really excel when it comes to the best sculpted blazers.
That’s where Revolve comes in as, over the years, they’ve become my go-to for easily shopping some of the most unique brands with ease. From Helsa, Elsa Hosk’s influencer favourite brand, to Italian-founded The Adamane, they’ve pulled together a curated edit of some of the most exciting brands around (especially when it comes to chic, sculpted blazers).
Want to see for yourself? Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best blazers to shop on Revolve right now…
