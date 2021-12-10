Zara’s new coat range looks surprisingly expensive

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Get ready to up your coat game, because Zara just dropped a limited edition range of outerwear, and such is the level of embellishment and detailing, it might as well be designer (the prices aren’t, don’t worry).

Created with a view to ‘indulging unbridled creativity’, ZARA ATELIER is a new venture for the high-street label, mixing high-end design with exquisite craftsmanship. Though this is the first drop, you can expect two limited-edition collections per year, each with an artistic spin.

The first six-piece capsule, which focuses on coats, mixes dreamy cocktail outerwear with embroidered ponchos and overcoat styles for daytime.

ROSEGARDEN COAT – LIMITED EDITION

LONG COAT MADE OF A WOOL BLEND WITH A ROSE PRINT. FEATURING A COLLAR WITH MATCHING FABRIC APPLIQUÉ AND OLD GOLD AND SILVER SEQUINS. View Deal

JACQUARD COAT – LIMITED EDITION

LONG COAT COATED IN METALLIC THREAD JACQUARD WITH A CROSS-STITCH. FEATURING A HOOD WITH DETACHABLE FAUX FUR TRIM, LONG SLEEVES, A TIE BELT IN THE SAME FABRIC AND A WIDE COTTON STRAP WITH OLD GOLD PYRAMID STUDS ON THE TURN-UP. View Deal

Couture details include a marabou-trimmed collar, a sequin-embroidered lapel, feathers and oriental-inspired floral embroidery, in rich jewel tones of sapphire, ruby and gold.

Even your classic camel coat gets a luxe update, with a bold rose print and gold cuffs. The prices do reflect the craftsmanship and level of detail, so are a little higher than what you’d normally spend on a Zara coat.

All the designs are priced at £259, and when you see them, you’ll agree they’re worth every penny.

You can shop the new collection online and in selected stores now.