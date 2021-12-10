Zara’s new coat range looks surprisingly expensive

Get ready to up your coat game, because Zara just dropped a limited edition range of outerwear, and such is the level of embellishment and detailing, it might as well be designer (the prices aren’t, don’t worry).
Created with a view to ‘indulging unbridled creativity’, ZARA ATELIER is a new venture for the high-street label, mixing high-end design with exquisite craftsmanship. Though this is the first drop, you can expect two limited-edition collections per year, each with an artistic spin.
The first six-piece capsule, which focuses on coats, mixes dreamy cocktail outerwear with embroidered ponchos and overcoat styles for daytime.
ROSEGARDEN COAT – LIMITED EDITION
LONG COAT MADE OF A WOOL BLEND WITH A ROSE PRINT. FEATURING A COLLAR WITH MATCHING FABRIC APPLIQUÉ AND OLD GOLD AND SILVER SEQUINS.
BLACK SHADOW COAT – LIMITED EDITION
LONG FLORAL JACQUARD COCOON COAT. NOTCHED LAPEL COLLAR WITH FEATHER APPLIQUÉS AND LONG SLEEVES.
JACQUARD COAT – LIMITED EDITION
LONG COAT COATED IN METALLIC THREAD JACQUARD WITH A CROSS-STITCH. FEATURING A HOOD WITH DETACHABLE FAUX FUR TRIM, LONG SLEEVES, A TIE BELT IN THE SAME FABRIC AND A WIDE COTTON STRAP WITH OLD GOLD PYRAMID STUDS ON THE TURN-UP.
Couture details include a marabou-trimmed collar, a sequin-embroidered lapel, feathers and oriental-inspired floral embroidery, in rich jewel tones of sapphire, ruby and gold.
Even your classic camel coat gets a luxe update, with a bold rose print and gold cuffs. The prices do reflect the craftsmanship and level of detail, so are a little higher than what you’d normally spend on a Zara coat.
All the designs are priced at £259, and when you see them, you’ll agree they’re worth every penny.
You can shop the new collection online and in selected stores now.