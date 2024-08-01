A classic white shirt dress is one of those capsule wardrobe pieces that will always serve you right on those days when you don't know what to wear. From last-minute meetings to weekend brunch plans, they are truly one of the hardest working basics you can find.

However, we understand that dressing up a humble shirt dress and transforming it into an occasionwear hero is no easy feat. Luckily for you, one of our favourite celebs has cracked the code for wearing the comfortable staple without compromising on style points, or comfort. Enter Anne Hathaway.

Just four months ago, the A-list actress created a social media frenzy as she attended a Bulgari High Jewellery event in Italy. Partly because of her lavish jewellery, but mostly because of her limited-edition gown, which cost less than £150.

Gap Poplin White Shirt Dress COMING SOON

The dress was designed by Gap's newest creative director, Zac Posen, who has made news for his recent work reinventing the iconic brand by tapping into celebrity dressing. Aside from the impressive collaborations, Posen has also received plenty of praise after dressing actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph for the 2024 Met Gala in a full custom Gap denim gown.

Similarly to Randolph's dress, which was inspired by the brand's denim range, Hathaway's piece was made to reimagine a classic Gap staple: their crisp white shirts.

"Designing this custom white shirt dress was an exciting opportunity to reimagine Gap's classic white shirt. By incorporating elements like the shirt's collar and placket and adding feminine touches with darting at the waist, we created a modern look that pays homage to the elegance of Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday," says Posen. "It's a connection of timeless style with contemporary fashion."

Made from 100% organic cotton, the limited-edition shirt dress will be available to shop at Gap.co.uk from the 1st of August. Retailing at £120, the shirt dress will be available in sizes UK6-UK18.

If you're looking to shop for other summer dresses at Gap, keep scrolling for our top picks.

