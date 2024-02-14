We found the best winter sun outfit ideas—whether you’re headed to the beach or on a city break

We’re still in the depths of winter and we don’t know about you, but we’re already dreaming of long, lazy days spent by the pool. Naturally, winter sun outfit ideas have monopolised our minds.

Sure, a record amount of people are headed to the slopes right now (and if you fall within this bracket, we have plenty of ski outfit suggestions for you) but if you’re chasing warmer climes, a wardrobe change is probably in order.

The only problem? The shop displays have barely moved into early spring attire, let alone lightweight linen shirts, summer dresses and swimwear, so it takes some digging to find the chicest hot weather-appropriate clothing available right now. Lucky then, that we’ve done all the hard work for you.

If you’re fortunate enough to have booked a winter sun getaway and require some outfit inspiration then you’re in luck, because we’ve collated a list of winter sun outfit ideas—just in time for your next holiday.

Whether you’re headed to a beach or a city; whether your itinerary involves exploring ancient architectural ruins or the chicest bars along the coastline, you’re going to need some outfits that are suitable for the hotter weather. We have you covered here.

From pops of red to oversized totes, there’s no reason you shouldn’t bring the best winter trends through to your premature summer wardrobe. And the best part? You can buy these items now to prevent panic-buying later on in the year. Unexpected UK heatwave in April? Consider your breathable outfit options already chosen.

So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the best winter sun outfit ideas and soak up the rays in style.

For The Beach Holiday

For The City Break