Bored of your white tank top? Here are 5 ways to elevate fashion's favourite basic

When it comes to wardrobe basics, a white tank top is probably one of the most hardworking pieces in most of our wardrobes. Easily paired over comfortable linen trousers for a scorching summer day or under a jacket for transitional weather, it's no secret that this unsung wardrobe hero is considered to be a favourite piece amongst the fashion set.

Over the years, the white tank top has received plenty of love from major luxury brands like Loewe and Prada. Styling them with sheer skirts and billowing trousers, the brands skyrocketed interest in this humble basic, earning it a qualified spot in one of Lyst's infamous data roundup of the hottest pieces to invest in.

Nowadays, the white tank top has appeared in various iterations, from classic 90s ribbed cuts to cropped and extra-long styles - to detail-focused pieces with broderie anglaise and pops of colour. The beauty truly lies in the details when it comes to selecting your perfect tank top.

Such a basic wardrobe staple can often be overlooked or lack inspiration on how to wear it, but look now further - we have fashion experts, street style stars, and influencers to thank for the endless tank top outfit inspiration that will make a simple tank top your new styling favourite.

From double denim to capri trousers, we have shortlisted some key inspirations for the next time you're stuck on how to give your white tank top a new refresh, straight from some of our favourite social media It-girls.

Jeans + Overshirt

A totally sleek outfit formula: a white tank top, jeans, an overshirt, and kitten heels. It sounds super simple, but it can easily be elevated with some colours and textures. Keep your white tank top in a classic 90s style, and experiment with a contrasting overshirt and shoe pairing for some extra details.

Trousers + Sheer dress

For those intimidated by the sheer trend this summer, why not experiment with layering an elevated scoop-neck white tank top with some classic trousers and a lace sheer dress? The textures in this outfit formula help create a chic yet comfortable look that is perfect for both day and night.

White tank top + Skirt

A personal favourite combination is a white tank top and a mini skirt. It's super convenient for summer holidays when you want to stay cool and breezy without compromising on style. For work look, switch for a midi skirt and you're good to go.

White tank top + Capris

Undoubtedly one of this season's biggest trends, capri trousers are a top must-have for a retro, chic look. Play with colours in this one, and stick to a complimentary colour palette for a more playful take. For minimalists looking to add a pop of colour, simply stick to a printed white tank top and you're golden.

White tank top + Accessories

For those of us who love their accessories, pair a simple pair of jeans and a white tank top with an elevated cardigan, chunky rings, and a classic raffia bag. The drama is in the details with this one so don't forget to add some colour.