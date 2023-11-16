Missoma has opened a London store and I've already joined the queue

Missoma needs no introduction. The UK-based jewellery label, founded by Marisa Hordern and beloved by celebrities and royals including Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber and Sienna Miller, has garnered a cult following thanks to its cool yet timeless designs, and its move towards being more sustainable.

But if I was being picky, there was something missing. I loved shopping for the jewellery online, and it always came beautifully packed. But although I was never disappointed so never returned anything, I did miss the experience of browsing the designs in person. Well, you could shop a small selection at Liberty, but I was missing the full experience. Until now.

Well that's all about to change, because Missoma has FINALLY opened a permanent standalone store in London, and it looks quite unreal.

Situated at 46 Monmouth Street in Covent Garden, it's more of an immersive experience, where you can try on the jewellery pieces, and chat to in-house stylists to help you layer or stack your jewels.

It also houses the brand’s first- ever piercing bar, with exclusive new Missoma 14ct gold piercing jewellery, including a cute little mushroom, conch shell and lips studs (with a diamond beauty spot).

(Image credit: MIssoma)

You'll also be able to shop the entire collection as well as the sell-out jewellery advent calendar, plus get your pieces engraved and gift wrapped for free.

As for the decor, it's breathtakingly beautiful. Marisa Hordern and her team have worked with a palette of inviting and earthy tones – apricot tan, rust, cool blue and pistachio. I'm also obsessed with the wavy Italian-tiled floor in rust and off-white.

“As a London brand through-and-through, we are so excited to have our first-ever permanent store here in such an incredible location. Missoma began over 15 years ago at my kitchen table in London, and has grown into our Notting Hill studio of passionate creatives, where we still design every single one of our handcrafted pieces. We can’t wait for our amazing community to experience the Missoma passion, energy and creativity in store too. It’s been a work of love designing this first store and this is just the start of what’s to come!” says Marisa.

If you can't yet head to the store, you can shop my fave Missoma pieces below.