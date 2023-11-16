Missoma has opened a London store and I've already joined the queue

It looks unreal

Missoma store
(Image credit: Missoma)
Penny Goldstone
By Penny Goldstone
published

Missoma needs no introduction. The UK-based jewellery label, founded by Marisa Hordern and beloved by celebrities and royals including Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber and Sienna Miller, has garnered a cult following thanks to its cool yet timeless designs, and its move towards being more sustainable.

But if I was being picky, there was something missing. I loved shopping for the jewellery online, and it always came beautifully packed. But although I was never disappointed so never returned anything, I did miss the experience of browsing the designs in person. Well, you could shop a small selection at Liberty, but I was missing the full experience. Until now.

Well that's all about to change, because Missoma has FINALLY opened a permanent standalone store in London, and it looks quite unreal.

Situated at 46 Monmouth Street in Covent Garden, it's more of an immersive experience, where you can try on the jewellery pieces, and chat to in-house stylists to help you layer or stack your jewels.

It also houses the brand’s first- ever piercing bar, with exclusive new Missoma 14ct gold piercing jewellery, including a cute little mushroom, conch shell and lips studs (with a diamond beauty spot).

Missoma store

(Image credit: MIssoma)

You'll also be able to shop the entire collection as well as the sell-out jewellery advent calendar, plus get your pieces engraved and gift wrapped for free.

As for the decor, it's breathtakingly beautiful. Marisa Hordern and her team have worked with a palette of inviting and earthy tones – apricot tan, rust, cool blue and pistachio. I'm also obsessed with the wavy Italian-tiled floor in rust and off-white.

“As a London brand through-and-through, we are so excited to have our first-ever permanent store here in such an incredible location. Missoma began over 15 years ago at my kitchen table in London, and has grown into our Notting Hill studio of passionate creatives, where we still design every single one of our handcrafted pieces. We can’t wait for our amazing community to experience the Missoma passion, energy and creativity in store too. It’s been a work of love designing this first store and this is just the start of what’s to come!” says Marisa.

If you can't yet head to the store, you can shop my fave Missoma pieces below.

Molten Ovate Hoop Earrings
Molten Ovate Hoop Earrings

Lucy Williams Square Malachite Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil/Malachite
Lucy Williams Square Malachite Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil/Malachite

Lucy Williams Chunky Medium Entwine Hoop Earrings | Mixed Metal
Lucy Williams Chunky Medium Entwine Hoop Earrings | Mixed Metal

Molten Cuff Bracelet | 18ct Gold Plated
Molten Cuff Bracelet | 18ct Gold Plated

Interstellar Drop Choker
Interstellar Drop Choker

Savi Dome Medium Gemstone Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated/Multi
Savi Dome Medium Gemstone Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated/Multi

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

Latest