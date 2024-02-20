This leather jacket keeps selling out and now it's coming in a hot new colour

There is no denying the sex appeal of leather jackets - I can't think of another item in your wardrobe that instantly adds a cool, rebellious touch to any outfit, from prim tea dresses to jeans and sweatshirts.

Season after season, they never fail to appear in designer collections, in all their iterations, from biker jackets to shearling coats.

So it's no surprise that Whistles can't restock their leather jackets fast enough. In fact, they've seen sales go up by almost 30% in 2023 compared to the previous year, perhaps in no small part to the editors and influencers spotted in one particular style: the clean bonded jacket.

A post shared by Brittany Bathgate A photo posted by brittanybathgate on

A post shared by tanya burr A photo posted by tanyaburr on

It's easy to see the appeal of the jacket. It's cut in an oversized silhouette without being too slouchy, and is crafted from buttery leather. While streamlined in design, it does feature patch pockets to add a bit of (practical) depth.

It comes in black and chocolate brown, both of which are in the top five best-selling items for Whistles. In fact, the brown is so popular it's pretty much sold out, though there will no doubt be new stock coming soon.

The jacket has been so popular that it's now being issues in a gorgeous khaki colourway, which should land in early Spring, and is already on my wishlist. Wear yours with an elevated white top, white jeans and black boots for an evening look that nails both the monochrome and quiet luxury trends.

Whistles, Clean Bonded Leather Jacket in Black £449 at Whistles