This leather jacket keeps selling out and now it's coming in a hot new colour
There is no denying the sex appeal of leather jackets - I can't think of another item in your wardrobe that instantly adds a cool, rebellious touch to any outfit, from prim tea dresses to jeans and sweatshirts.
Season after season, they never fail to appear in designer collections, in all their iterations, from biker jackets to shearling coats.
So it's no surprise that Whistles can't restock their leather jackets fast enough. In fact, they've seen sales go up by almost 30% in 2023 compared to the previous year, perhaps in no small part to the editors and influencers spotted in one particular style: the clean bonded jacket.
It's easy to see the appeal of the jacket. It's cut in an oversized silhouette without being too slouchy, and is crafted from buttery leather. While streamlined in design, it does feature patch pockets to add a bit of (practical) depth.
It comes in black and chocolate brown, both of which are in the top five best-selling items for Whistles. In fact, the brown is so popular it's pretty much sold out, though there will no doubt be new stock coming soon.
The jacket has been so popular that it's now being issues in a gorgeous khaki colourway, which should land in early Spring, and is already on my wishlist. Wear yours with an elevated white top, white jeans and black boots for an evening look that nails both the monochrome and quiet luxury trends.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
