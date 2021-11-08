Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’m always all over winter coats as soon as the season changes, but for months now I’ve been obsessed over a different kind of outerwear: the shearling jacket.

Of course, this isn’t a new trend by any means. The 70s-inspired staple has been all over the catwalk for the past seasons, at Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Loewe and Celine to name just a few.

But I’ve seen it crop up more and more lately on my Instagram, and it’s convinced me to finally invest in the jacket. Because an investment piece it is.

Shearling jackets start at around £400 for a high-street version, while designer styles will easily set you back a grand (the Loewe one I’ve got my eye on is an eye-watering £3,550 at MyTheresa – I think that’ll have to stay on the wishlist).

However because they are made of leather and shearling, they not only last forever, but look even better as they age, making them the ultimate investment.

They also go with much more than you’d think, whether you’re into the boho look or not. Team them with a chunky knit and jeans, or an oversized suit you wish to dress down a notch.

In the warmer months, try layering your shearling jacket over a floaty floral dress or utilitarian jumpsuit. As for footwear, it’ll complement your best trainers as well as cute heels or ankle boots.

If you follow fashion influencers on Instagram, you’ll have seen them wear the outer piece to death this season, and I can’t blame them. The likes of Monikh, Camille Charriere and Tanya Burr all own one and wear it with everything from keather trousers to slinky dresses.

Sold like me? Here’s my edit of the best shearling jackets to buy now, from high street stores like Jaeger and Zara to designers such as Acne and Theory.