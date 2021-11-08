I’m always all over winter coats as soon as the season changes, but for months now I’ve been obsessed over a different kind of outerwear: the shearling jacket.
Of course, this isn’t a new trend by any means. The 70s-inspired staple has been all over the catwalk for the past seasons, at Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Loewe and Celine to name just a few.
But I’ve seen it crop up more and more lately on my Instagram, and it’s convinced me to finally invest in the jacket. Because an investment piece it is.
Shearling jackets start at around £400 for a high-street version, while designer styles will easily set you back a grand (the Loewe one I’ve got my eye on is an eye-watering £3,550 at MyTheresa – I think that’ll have to stay on the wishlist).
However because they are made of leather and shearling, they not only last forever, but look even better as they age, making them the ultimate investment.
They also go with much more than you’d think, whether you’re into the boho look or not. Team them with a chunky knit and jeans, or an oversized suit you wish to dress down a notch.
In the warmer months, try layering your shearling jacket over a floaty floral dress or utilitarian jumpsuit. As for footwear, it’ll complement your best trainers as well as cute heels or ankle boots.
If you follow fashion influencers on Instagram, you’ll have seen them wear the outer piece to death this season, and I can’t blame them. The likes of Monikh, Camille Charriere and Tanya Burr all own one and wear it with everything from keather trousers to slinky dresses.
Sold like me? Here’s my edit of the best shearling jackets to buy now, from high street stores like Jaeger and Zara to designers such as Acne and Theory.
FARLEY METALLIC SHEARLING JACKET, £899 at ALL SAINTS
The Farley Shearling Jacket is crafted from curly British merino sheepskin with a metallic leather body. Shaped to a comfortable relaxed fit - it's perfect to layer.
JACQUEMUS La Veste Paioù shearling jacket, £2,115 at MyTheresa
Fresh from Jacquemus's Fall/Winter '21 "La Montagne" show, the La veste Paioù jacket is a cropped silhouette in soft lambskin leather and shearling.
Sheep Leather Oversized Biker, £400 at Jigsaw
Just a timeless oversized biker jacket in buttery soft sheep leather with minimal design details, side pockets and removable shearling collar for extra warmth.
SHEARLING BROOKE BIKER JACKET, £1,199 at WHISTLES
In a soft leather design with shearling lining, this classic jacket comes in a relaxed fit with a belt detailing.
Boxy Cropped Leather Shearling Jacket, £349 at & Other Stories
This boxy, cropped leather jacket is finished with wool shearling lining inside the collar and duo patch pockets.
ACNE STUDIOS Shearling jacket, £2,000 at Net-A-Porter
Acne Studios' jacket takes two classic outerwear styles - an aviator and a biker - and combines them in such a timeless way. Made from dark-brown shearling, it has buckled tabs at the hem so you can temper the relaxed fit and lock in warmth.
Carey Shearling Aviator Jacket, £999 at BAUKJEN
Crafted from premium sheepskin, the cuffs can be worn rolled up or down and the co-ordinating buckle belt is detachable.
LOEWE Oversized shearling-trimmed leather jacket, £2,950
Cut for an oversized fit with a slightly cropped hem, this LOEWE jacket been expertly crafted in Spain and accented with a plush shearling collar.