This is the standout trend the celebs can’t stop wearing this fashion month

While fashion month is undoubtedly all about the catwalks and taking notes of the biggest trends for the season ahead, over the years we’ve learnt that the runway isn’t the only place to gain fashion inspiration. From off-schedule shows and events to street stylers and influencers , there are a whole host of places to look to in order to to get your sartorial fix.

This season our eyes have been firmly on the FROW , as the a-listers pulled out all the stops when it came to supporting their favourite designers. One trend in particular has come out on top at both New York and London and we predict it'll continue to rule as Paris and Milan get underway. We’re talking about the monochrome trend, and in particular black and white.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just this weekend, at Harris Reed’s London show, both Sabrina Elba and Kaya Scodelario opted for the minimalist colour palette. Proving just how versatile the look can be however, they both gave it a very different spin with Sabrina giving the tones a preppy school yard-inspired take, reminiscent of Hailey Bieber’s looks of late.

In comparison Kaya’s more fashion-forward styling featured a corset style top and wide leg trousers paired with Harris Reed’s iconic hat for serious drama.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly, at the Thom Browne show, music royalty Janet Jackson also gave the trend a preppy twist. Pairing a chic tailored suit with a sharp white coat and platform brogues, she took the look somewhere unexpected and interesting. Something that’s not easy when you're working the most classic of colour combos.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to London and at the Bora Aksu show, actress Lucy Boynton gave the trend a vintage feel. Her statement blouse, jumper and trouser combo perfectly showed off the romance and charm of the brand while still keeping things chic and sophisticated thanks to the muted colour palette.

Saltburn actress, Rosamund Pike followed a similar formula at Molly Goddard in a black and white ruffle hem dress and this seasons must have shoe, the Mary Jane. Perfection all round!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While block coloured monochromatic looks have definitely reigned supreme, there’s also been a place for printed styles too. At Jason Wu, Olivia Palermo layered a black roll neck over her floral print dress before topping the look off with a black satin bomber jacket for a more relaxed feel.

We’re not sure you need any more proof that this trend really can work for all styles and occasions, but we’ll be keeping our eye out as fashion month progresses, because if so far has shown us anything it’s that the monochrome trend is here to stay.

Keep scrolling for our edit of the best black and white pieces to shop now…