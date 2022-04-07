Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These dresses are unbearably cute...

You’ve picked the wedding dress of your dreams, and the adult bridesmaids dresses are ticked off the list too. Now comes the all-important task of picking the outfits for the rest of the wedding party. And by that we mainly mean flower girls (let’s face it, shopping for suits isn’t the most exciting, is it?)

There are few things cuter than toddlers in embellished dresses, scattering petals as they walk down the aisle, or perhaps clutching a little posey of flowers.

Lucky for us, we are spoiled for choice with this season’s kids occasionwear offerings. High street and designer stores have every dress you could ever dream of and more.

Not sure how to pick? The easiest way to do it is to think of your colour scheme or wedding theme, and work your way downwards from there. If you’ve got a boho wedding, a floaty white dress is a good shout.

Video you may like:

For country weddings or more formal affairs like church weddings, a flower print satin dress is always a winner.

Another option is to co-ordinate with the bridesmaids, if you have any. For example, we love the idea of both adults and kids wearing all-over sequins in different metallic hues.

In terms of accessories, keep the focus on the dress by accessorising with patent Mary-Janes in neutral tones, or a glitter shoe for added sparkle.

With all the best intentions, sometimes expecting a little girl to carry flowers all day is a bit of a challenge, so a good compromise is to go with a floral crown or headband instead.

The best flower girl dresses 2022:

Keep on scrolling and shop our edit of the best flower girl dresses below. We happen to think that they are perfect for little wedding guests as well. If you’re looking for a dress yourself, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best wedding guest dresses. Happy shopping…