These dresses are unbearably cute...
You’ve picked the wedding dress of your dreams, and the adult bridesmaids dresses are ticked off the list too. Now comes the all-important task of picking the outfits for the rest of the wedding party. And by that we mainly mean flower girls (let’s face it, shopping for suits isn’t the most exciting, is it?)
There are few things cuter than toddlers in embellished dresses, scattering petals as they walk down the aisle, or perhaps clutching a little posey of flowers.
Lucky for us, we are spoiled for choice with this season’s kids occasionwear offerings. High street and designer stores have every dress you could ever dream of and more.
Not sure how to pick? The easiest way to do it is to think of your colour scheme or wedding theme, and work your way downwards from there. If you’ve got a boho wedding, a floaty white dress is a good shout.
For country weddings or more formal affairs like church weddings, a flower print satin dress is always a winner.
Another option is to co-ordinate with the bridesmaids, if you have any. For example, we love the idea of both adults and kids wearing all-over sequins in different metallic hues.
In terms of accessories, keep the focus on the dress by accessorising with patent Mary-Janes in neutral tones, or a glitter shoe for added sparkle.
With all the best intentions, sometimes expecting a little girl to carry flowers all day is a bit of a challenge, so a good compromise is to go with a floral crown or headband instead.
The best flower girl dresses 2022:
Keep on scrolling and shop our edit of the best flower girl dresses below. We happen to think that they are perfect for little wedding guests as well. If you’re looking for a dress yourself, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best wedding guest dresses. Happy shopping…
Floret Kids Prom Dress, £275 | Needle and Thread
When we need a dress for a special occasion, we can always rely on Needle and Thread, and their kidswear is no exception. This dress is embroidered with floral, trellis and ribbon bow motifs in multi-coloured artwork, inspired by vintage lace and garden flowers. The skirt has an couture-inspired silhouette with a generous box pleat to create dramatic volume and movement. Simply gorgeous.
Thalia 3D Jacquard Petal Dress, from £60 | Monsoon
Monsoon's Thalia dress is decorated with 3D flowers and butterflies on the skirt, paired with a sparkling bodice. A soft satin lining keeps them comfortable, with a snug zip fastening and bow to the waist. It's a classic choice that will work for any wedding in our opinion.
Flower Appliqué Dress, from £52 | Boden
If you are having a bright Summer wedding, Boden's bold green number is a perfect choice. It features a floaty skirt with a light tulle overlay, breezy short sleeves and a posy of appliquéd flowers at the waist.
Self Portrait Dot Pleated Mesh Mini Dress, £175 | Selfridges
Who knew Self Portrait did kidswear? The Dot dress is whisked up from a lightweight mesh, embellished with a myriad of spots and pleated details that line the hem and capped sleeves.
Chiffon Butterfly Dress, £20 | Marks and Spencer
Marks and Spencer's sparkly party dress is designed in a regular fit for comfy wear, in a cool sleeveless shape. A chiffon overlay and frill detailing add a pretty touch, and kids will love the colourful appliqué butterflies.
Flounced Tulle Dress, £24.99 | H&M
If you are going for a colourful wedding, make a statement with this stunning pastel coloured dress. It is made from a glittery tulle material with buttons at the back and a skirt with multiple layers of short flounces.
John Lewis & Partners Kids’ Short Sleeve Lace Dress, from £50 | John Lewis
You can't go wrong with a classic white dress on the big day. This beautiful number boasts a lace bodice with short sleeves, a zip-through fastening at the back, a removable waist tie that can be tied into a bow and a full tulle skirt that's perfect for twirling in.
Girls Bow Front Dress, was £59 now £47.20 | Coast
Combining a swishy mesh skirt with light-catching sequins, this bow-trimmed dress will catch the light beautifully as your flower girl spins down the aisle.
Polo Ralph Lauren Kids Cotton and Tulle Floral Dress, £271 | MyTheresa
This delicate Polo Ralph Lauren Kids dress is entirely lined in breathable cotton for your little one's comfort. The design is covered in a sheer layer of tulle printed with pink roses and green vines. What more could you want?
Trotters Celina Bow Dress, £68 | Liberty
Crafted from a lightweight cotton and linen-blend fabric in an all-over gold leaf print, this party dress is perfect for a wedding. Featuring delicate capped sleeves, a self-fabric bow on the front and subtle gold thread detailing, your little girl is sure to love it.