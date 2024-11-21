Victoria Beckham has joined forces with Mytheresa on an exclusive capsule collection and it’s all I want to wear this party season

Say hello to elegant, opulent party dressing

Victoria Beckham X Mytheresa
(Image credit: MyTheresa)
Jazzria Harris
By
published
in News

If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that Victoria Beckham knows a thing or two about impeccable dressing. Since launching in 2008, her namesake label has become synonymous with sleekly cut trouser suits and elegant dresses in a mix of both classic colour ways and unexpected hues. Pieces that demand attention while also tapping into classic shapes and silhouettes and that all the most stylish women want to wear. So, when I found out that she was launching her third exclusive capsule collection alongside Mytheresa, it’s safe to say I was pretty excited.

Inspired by the decadence and elegance of the 1980’s, the 20-piece capsule collection dropped online today and all I can say is wow, I know what I want to be wearing all party season long. Alongside high-shine sequinned re-imaginings of her now iconic gathered dress, you’ll also find cut out maxi dresses which perfectly drape the body as well as statement velvet suiting for a chic take on power dressing. To top it off, I’m obsessed with the chocolate brown and black toned boxy faux fur jacket which gives old-money elegance with a vintage spin.

Victoria Beckham X MyTheresa Sequin dress

(Image credit: Mytheresa)

Alongside the most perfect party pieces, you’ll also find elevated accessories ideal for wearing both in the evening and everyday. From minimalist belts to easy-to-carry shoulder bags, these pieces will make chic finishing touches to all your autumn winter outfits. My favourite? I’ve already written about my love for vanity bag handbags and Victoria has made my dreams come true with the cutest micro vanity bag in the chicest metallic brown tone. Just picture it worn with the purple cut out maxi dress for the chicest of Christmas party outfits.

As I mentioned, the capsule collection is available exclusively at Mytheresa from today so I’d definitely suggest heading over there to check it out for yourself. However, to get you excited, I’ve also pulled together an edit of my favourite pieces from the collection below. I told you it was good…

Shop the Victoria Beckham X MyTheresa Capsule Collection

Victoria Beckham Satin-trimmed velvet blazer
Victoria Beckham Satin-trimmed velvet blazer

Victoria Beckham Alina high-rise velvet flared pants
Victoria Beckham Alina high-rise velvet flared pants

Victoria Beckham Cutout draped jersey midi dress
Victoria Beckham Cutout draped jersey midi dress

Victoria Beckham Open-back gown
Victoria Beckham Open-back gown

Victoria Beckham Faux fur jacket
Victoria Beckham Faux fur jacket

Victoria Beckham B Buckle Nano metallic leather shoulder bag
Victoria Beckham B Buckle Nano metallic leather shoulder bag

Victoria Beckham Sequined halterneck tulle bodysuit
Victoria Beckham Sequined halterneck tulle bodysuit

Victoria Beckham Sequined high-rise tulle maxi skirt
Victoria Beckham Sequined high-rise tulle maxi skirt

Victoria Beckham Micro metallic leather vanity bag
Victoria Beckham Micro metallic leather vanity bag

Victoria Beckham Micro Frame leather belt
Victoria Beckham Micro Frame leather belt

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

