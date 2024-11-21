Victoria Beckham has joined forces with Mytheresa on an exclusive capsule collection and it’s all I want to wear this party season

If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that Victoria Beckham knows a thing or two about impeccable dressing. Since launching in 2008, her namesake label has become synonymous with sleekly cut trouser suits and elegant dresses in a mix of both classic colour ways and unexpected hues. Pieces that demand attention while also tapping into classic shapes and silhouettes and that all the most stylish women want to wear. So, when I found out that she was launching her third exclusive capsule collection alongside Mytheresa, it’s safe to say I was pretty excited.

Inspired by the decadence and elegance of the 1980’s, the 20-piece capsule collection dropped online today and all I can say is wow, I know what I want to be wearing all party season long. Alongside high-shine sequinned re-imaginings of her now iconic gathered dress, you’ll also find cut out maxi dresses which perfectly drape the body as well as statement velvet suiting for a chic take on power dressing. To top it off, I’m obsessed with the chocolate brown and black toned boxy faux fur jacket which gives old-money elegance with a vintage spin.

(Image credit: Mytheresa)

Alongside the most perfect party pieces, you’ll also find elevated accessories ideal for wearing both in the evening and everyday. From minimalist belts to easy-to-carry shoulder bags, these pieces will make chic finishing touches to all your autumn winter outfits. My favourite? I’ve already written about my love for vanity bag handbags and Victoria has made my dreams come true with the cutest micro vanity bag in the chicest metallic brown tone. Just picture it worn with the purple cut out maxi dress for the chicest of Christmas party outfits.

As I mentioned, the capsule collection is available exclusively at Mytheresa from today so I’d definitely suggest heading over there to check it out for yourself. However, to get you excited, I’ve also pulled together an edit of my favourite pieces from the collection below. I told you it was good…

Shop the Victoria Beckham X MyTheresa Capsule Collection