Andrea's It List: The quick 'one and done' outfits I'm wearing on repeat until September
Multi-tasking pieces you'll wear again and again
It's around this time of year that my mind starts turning to dresses. I've spent the winter months in separates, and I'm ready for some quick, easy ‘one and done’ outfits I can invest in now and wear on repeat till September.
When it comes to summer dresses, my favourite buys are the hard-working multi-tasking pieces that are just demure enough for the office with a blazer but also work alone with heels for a range of summer events I'll inevitably be attending straight from work.
The key for me is finding a dress that subtly leans into one of the key trends but has longevity too, and you can't beat a fit and flare style midi. I'm all about something I can invest in now and wear for many summers to come - so if it works as a wedding guest outfit or laid-back holiday dinner, too, that's a major plus. Here are some hard-working heroes I love.
It's time to embrace some colour and this bold green dress by Victoria Beckham is the perfect statement piece for summer. A versatile length, it can be styled up or down for a multitude of occasions and features an asymmetric hem, which is very on trend this season but is subtle enough not to date.
There's a reason the black Everett dress from Reformation is one of their most popular styles. Its effortless chic with a blazer and loafers for work, but the fitted bodice and full skirt create a super-flattering silhouette and a bit of wow factor for evening events.
This elegant butter yellow halter-neck maxi dress by Significant Other has made it onto my wish list after I saw a friend in it last weekend. In everyone's favourite shade for spring, it’s cut to perfection and currently on sale, too. It features an open back, so it might not be one for work, but it is a real keeper you'll wear year after year.
I bought this ME+EM dress in the black linen last year and was excited to see they've just re-released the same style in a jersey fabric and new colourways. Beautifully cut on the shoulders and neckline and gathered at the front, this super flattering style was one of my most worn items between May and October for everything from work events to holiday and and even in the winter months with tights and boots too. Definitely a hard recommend.
You can rely on Rixo for a well-cut, head-turning frock that will last. This polka dot halter neck, like their best-selling Abi style, is flatteringly fitted on the hips and bust but loose on the hips for all-day events. Definitely one you can recycle for everything from an office event to a garden party.
In need of more dress inspo. Over at Marie Claire, we've been busy rounding up the best wedding guest dresses we can find. From buttery yellow to cherry red, we've got a range of bold statement colour options suitable for any event. Prefer something more minimalist, like a classic slip? We've got those too. Check out the full edit now, including this cute drop-waist dress by Free People in fire engine red.
