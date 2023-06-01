Taylor Swift's casual summer outfit is all I want to wear this season

There's no shortage of images of Taylor Swift on the internet. From concerts to video clips and red-carpet appearances, the star has been a mainstay of the pop-culture world for over a decade.

And although, we regularly know what Taylor Swift is up to during her working hours, her off-duty time (and more specifically off-duty wardrobe) is a little more of a mystery.

Swift is rarely seen out and about, which makes it very difficult to know what the star's true personal style is like, yet today she's given us a little glimpse into her casual wardrobe.

Spotted in New York City, Swift was photographed wearing a casual black, tank dress which she cinched at the waist with a belt by The Row. The star paired the summer dress alongside black sandals from Anine Bing and a tan cross-body bag by Mansur Gavriel. A timeless look, if ever we've seen one.

Finishing the outfit, Swift added her signature red lip and a pair of oversize sunglasses, which were also by Anine Bing.

(Image credit: Getty)

Frankly, I love this look. It's polished yet simple, not to mention it looks exceedingly comfortable. While Swift's style has historically featured a slightly more twee aesthetic, this look feels decidedly minimalist.

Of course, much has been said of the 'quiet luxury' trend lately, and this outfit feels like Swift's personal take on the concept. Although each item she is wearing is completely classic, the star has opted for contemporary, designer brands in the process.

If you want to recreate the look, luckily this can be done quite easily, and you likely already own many of the pieces Swift is wearing (a crossbody bag, belt and pair of Birkenstocks, will get you most of the way there).

If not, below we have shopped out a few of the exact pieces Swift is wearing, as well as a few similar looks. Keep scrolling to shop Taylor Swift's outfit below.

Shop Taylor Swift's exact items: