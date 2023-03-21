Taylor Swift said she "loves explaining to men how to apologise" during her tour

You may have heard about a certain little ticketing debacle involving one Taylor Alison Swift late last year.

Swifties around the globe fought tooth and nail to get their hands on one of the prized tickets to the superstar singer's US tour, dubbed "Eras," which has now finally started with two Glendale, Arizona dates.

After attending one of these dates, a Taylor Swift fan posted a series of videos from the concert on Twitter, including the words Swift shared with the crowd before launching into her song "Betty," from the 2020 album Folklore.

"So, sort of a running, recurring theme in my music is that I love to explain to men how to apologise," the singer began, which prompted loud cheers and laughs from concertgoers.

She continued: "I just love it. It’s kind of my thing. I love to tell them, step-by-step: 'Here’s how simple this is to fix things, if you just follow these easy steps that I’m laying out for you in a three-minute song.' I just love the idea of men apologising."

At this point, a fan can be heard chiming in: "Same, girl."

The singer concluded: "Basically this is a song about a teenage boy named James who was trying to apologise to the love of his life, and her name is Betty."

The characters in that song are completely fictional, but they were famously named after some real-life people.

Swift is great friends with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who gave her permission to reveal their daughter Betty's name for the first time via this song.

Before she confirmed that Betty was in fact the name of the couple's daughter born in 2019, fans had pretty much already determined that this was the case, because the two other names in the song are James and Inez, "incidentally" the names of Lively and Reynolds' two eldest daughters. We see what she did there!