Prepping for the Eras Tour? So am I. More than a year after the tour began, avid UK Swifties can finally witness the long-awaited June tour dates. As a self-proclaimed fangirl I can safely say I have been desperately waiting for this moment.

After witnessing the Eras tour last year during the Latin American leg and more than one cinema visit to watch the tour's documentary, I can safely say that I have achieved expert knowledge in the art of Eras tour dressing.

Sofia and her sister at The Eras Tour. (Image credit: Sofia Piza)

From sleek cowboy boots to summer dresses that are equally chic and comfortable, I've learned quite a few things about fangirl dressing. My days of sneaking into hotels and chasing tour buses may be behind me, but I still know how to dress for a concert.

For basics, the concert spans three hours and features 44 songs split into 10 acts for each of Swift's Eras. So comfort really is key when it comes to attending The Eras Tour. My top tip would be to shop your own closet, styling traditional wardrobe basics in T-Swift-approved ways.

If you're looking to invest in a couple of new pieces, there are some incredible options that are functional both in and out of the arena. Below, I have cherry-picked my favourite outfits to serve as inspiration or as long-term investment pieces, all divided by era to ensure you're not down bad crying and shaking it off all night long.

Lover

Marked by pastel colours and romantic motifs, the Lover era marks the beginning of the tour. With flowy flags waving across the stage and unveiling a glorious Swift decked out in a full Versace rainbow bodysuit and Christian Louboutin rhinestone-adorned boots, it truly sets the tone for the rest of the concert.

This outfit is the physical embodiment of the tour: a Taylor Swift T-shirt, sparkly skirt, cowboy boots, and a pink cowboy hat – perfection.

Fearless

Fearless was an important era for Swift's career, awarding her the title of youngest-ever artist to win a Grammy award for album of the year, so it's no wonder why it's a fan favourite. Western motifs are essential; no outfit is complete without cowboy boots for this era.

Red

Swift's Red era is all about getting over heartache and forgetting tumultuous emotions from lost love by simply enjoying life. Releasing this album when she was just 22 years old, this album is by far one of my favourites. Inspired by this era? Choose something red and, of course, Swift's classic heart sunglasses.

Speak Now / 1989

Speak Now and 1989 have two aesthetics that really merge beautifully together. These albums explore feelings associated with the first stages of romance whilst also exploring independence in all of its guises. From moving to a new city, to getting into a new relationship, these eras are bright, fun, and feature a lot of purple.

Reputation

The edgiest of them all, this era screams empowerment. Inspired by one of Swift's hardest times in her life, Reputation calls for comfort and a lot of leather. Opt for a sleek leather jacket and a billowing green top as a reference to the snake motifs in this era; you can't go wrong.

Folklore / Evermore

Two albums that were born from Swift's quarantine-related work, these eras all about boho dressing and making the most of this season's provincial dressing trend that has been taking over social media. Pair a tiered white dress with some comfortable sneakers for endless hours of stress-free dancing.

Midnights

Swift's Midnights era nods to '70s nightlife nostalgia with big furry jackets, sequins, and the biggest indie sleaze throwback. Style this era with a glittering maxi dress, classic cowboy boots and a big jacket.

The Tortured Poets Department

A new favourite, The Tortured Poets Department is Swift's latest album that includes 31 songs exploring new beginnings, heartache, and a London pub. This era is defined by structured silhouettes and all shades of white. Style a classic lyric tee with a white skirt and flats for ultimate comfort.

What are the bag restrictions at The Eras Tour?

During the tour's European leg, some venues had a strict no-bag policy. However, at Wembley Arena, each attendee is allowed to bring one bag that is no larger than A4 size (297mm x 210mm x 210mm). Nia Davis, handbag expert at Fiorelli, suggests opting for a clutch that allows for essentials and making the most of pockets for small items that travel easily.