Lucy Hale makes a case for the spring green suit

Whether you love it or loathe it, there’s no denying that workwear is on the rise—and with it, the return of power dressing—yet in a season defined by conservative suits and statement-making silhouettes, there’s one trend that’s rising through the ranks with verdant energy: the green suit. Once uncomfortably associated with staid politician’s wardrobes, green is now firmly established as a go-to hue for the fashion-forward, as actress Lucy Hale has been proving.

This sartorial shift toward green began on the spring/summer 2025 runways, where Balenciaga showed a highlighter-green windbreaker fashioned into a skirt, Prada unveiled a pea green Peter Pan jacket—as well as a shamrock bodystocking—and Collina Strada played with the hue in innovative ways, like powder-painting a Chihuahua, a level of dedication I can only aspire to.

From Oz emerald to powdery sage, green has proven itself a versatile and dynamic colour for spring that—if I were to get all colour psychology about it—evokes confidence, renewal, and freshness. It’s no surprise that the green suit has quickly become a power move.

Lucy Hale wearing a green three-piece suit in SoHo, New York (Image credit: The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images)

Shop The Look

Part of the allure of the green suit lies in its ability to command attention while remaining versatile enough to suit any occasion. Striking shades of neon are popping up in oversized blazers paired with tailored trousers, offering a refreshing departure from the usual neutrals of the Corpcore and Office Siren wardrobes. Meanwhile, softer olive and mint variations make for a relaxed yet refined look that’s perfect for summer weddings or spring brunches.

Cate Blanchett wears pieces from Haider Ackermann’s first collection for Tom Ford (Image credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images)

Celebrities, like Lucy Hale, have already started switching out traditional black suits for softer shades of pistachio and mint. Cate Blanchett’s recent outing in an acid-green blouse paired with a dusky pink suit by Haider Ackermann for his first collection for Tom Ford sent a clear message: sophistication and fun can exist in the same outfit. But the green suit isn't just for the bold and brave; its true power lies in its accessibility. Hesitant to go all-in? Start with smaller accents—think green trousers paired with a classic crisp white shirt or a pale green vest to complement neutral pieces. Green is a gateway trend that anyone can wear.

Scroll on for our edit of the best green tailoring this spring.

Shop Green Suiting

COS Slim Waisted Double-Breasted Wool Blazer £155 at Cos

Simkhai Jazz Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress £430 at MyTheresa

Mint Velvet Green Sheer Puff Sleeve Shirt £79 at Mint Velvet

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors