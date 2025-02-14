Hailey Bieber mixes business with pleasure at date night

Office siren indeed!

Hailey Bieber
(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)
Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published
in News

Officewear is back and celebrities are leading the charge

I don’t know if it’s all the return-to-office mandates, sweatpant fatigue, or Babygirl fever, but the workwear wardrobe is making a triumphant return.

Hailey Bieber ditched her signature neutrals and went full Corpcore while on a date night in New York, Naomi Watts and Ciara made a case for the grey suit, and Mikey Madison has been sending the fashion press into a frenzy with her ‘80s-inspired power dressing (think archive Giorgio Armani and a particularly sharp tie-suit combo).

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in New York

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

Parker Oversized Blazer
Parker Oversized Blazer

Patent Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps
Patent Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps

Bieber’s take on the office siren trend was a little vampier and, dare I say it, Nicole Kidman-coded. While her husband Justin Bieber swaddled himself in a signature oversized hoodie and baggy pants, shielding himself from the paparazzi, Hailey Bieber looked strident in a form-fitting pinstripe two-piece slashed to the thigh. Light denier tights, pointy pumps (stilettos are also enjoying extra airtime lately), and Matrix-esque shades completed the look.

The message here is that power dressing is back and while there’s an undeniably 80s’ lean to the look via all those sheer tights, shoulder pads and severe stilettos, a mix of modern accessories and pared-back make-up keeps the look grounded in 2025.

For Bieber, that meant a glazed manicure, slick of cinnamon lipgloss and her signature dewy complexion. The makeup is glossy (literally so) but not in the high-wattage way that the 80s championed.

Ready to show the world you mean business? Shop our Editor-approved picks below.

Shop The Office Siren Trend

Double-Breasted Mini Blazer Dress - Black Pinstripe
Double-Breasted Mini Blazer Dress

Perla Skirt
Perla Skirt

The Anf Suit: Oversized Blazer + Barrel Trouser
The Anf Suit: Oversized Blazer + Barrel Trouser

Black Pinstripe Yana Tailored Mini Dress
Black Pinstripe Yana Tailored Mini Dress

Pointed Slingback Court Shoes
Pointed Slingback Court Shoes

Mini Boomerang Leather Black - Gold
Mini Boomerang Leather Black - Gold

