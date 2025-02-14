Hailey Bieber mixes business with pleasure at date night
Office siren indeed!
Officewear is back and celebrities are leading the charge
I don’t know if it’s all the return-to-office mandates, sweatpant fatigue, or Babygirl fever, but the workwear wardrobe is making a triumphant return.
Hailey Bieber ditched her signature neutrals and went full Corpcore while on a date night in New York, Naomi Watts and Ciara made a case for the grey suit, and Mikey Madison has been sending the fashion press into a frenzy with her ‘80s-inspired power dressing (think archive Giorgio Armani and a particularly sharp tie-suit combo).
Bieber’s take on the office siren trend was a little vampier and, dare I say it, Nicole Kidman-coded. While her husband Justin Bieber swaddled himself in a signature oversized hoodie and baggy pants, shielding himself from the paparazzi, Hailey Bieber looked strident in a form-fitting pinstripe two-piece slashed to the thigh. Light denier tights, pointy pumps (stilettos are also enjoying extra airtime lately), and Matrix-esque shades completed the look.
The message here is that power dressing is back and while there’s an undeniably 80s’ lean to the look via all those sheer tights, shoulder pads and severe stilettos, a mix of modern accessories and pared-back make-up keeps the look grounded in 2025.
For Bieber, that meant a glazed manicure, slick of cinnamon lipgloss and her signature dewy complexion. The makeup is glossy (literally so) but not in the high-wattage way that the 80s championed.
Ready to show the world you mean business? Shop our Editor-approved picks below.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop The Office Siren Trend
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
Resistance bands are one of the most versatile pieces of kit out there - 6 that experts use day in, day out
You'll be surprised by how these bands can improve your workout.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Stop what you're doing: 7 best Pilates exercises for legs to boost tone from home, according to top instructors
Looking for fresh inspiration for your next home workout?
By Katie Sims
-
We’re in the midst of a black cherry beauty takeover - these 6 products are actually worth adding to basket
Cherry season’s come early
By Jazzria Harris
-
Is grey the new black? Naomi Watts proves the muted hue is anything but ordinary
Celebrities embrace 'Corpcore'
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Amal Clooney’s archive outfits are on my workwear 2025 mood board
Looking to invest in a capsule wardrobe? Here’s where to start
By Mischa Anouk Smith