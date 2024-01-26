Sofia Richie Grainge’s iconic pregnancy announcement is going viral

Sofia Richie Grainge is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and with an enviable wardrobe and 10.9 million Instagram followers, she has become a fashion icon for Millennials and Gen Zs everywhere.

This week, the 25-year-old made even more headlines still, as she announced the happy news that she and husband Elliot Grainge were expecting a baby daughter. And being Sofia Richie Grainge, the announcement involved stunning baby bump photographs and an interview in Vogue.

"And then there were three", Richie Grainge captioned a black and white photograph showcasing her baby bump, raking in over 1.6 million likes, and comments from a host of A-listers including Ashley Tisdale, Lily Collins, Suki Waterhouse and Katy Perry.

Even longtime pal Paris Hilton added her voice to the crowd, commenting: "Omg! I’m so happy for you sis!! 🥰 Congratulations!! Love you so much!"

"Our hearts are filled with so much love!" Richie Grainge later captioned another photograph to thank the public for their well wishes. "So thankful for all of your support! Can’t wait for this next chapter of life."

“I want to raise a smart, kind person,” Richie Grainge explained in her interview with Vogue. “I really value manners and being polite and being kind to everyone because that was instilled in me at a young age. Being someone’s best friend and helping guide them in life down a certain path. I’m so excited to hold someone’s hand through that, but most of all, to have my lifelong best friend like that.”

"I want my child to be a child, I’m not going to publicise my child on Instagram," she later explained in the interview. "I don’t plan to take that approach because I want my kid to have the option to do what she wants with her life. If she wants to be a private person, I want her to be able to make that choice, and if she wants to be a public person, she can make that choice for herself.”

Well, that's that.

Huge congratulations to Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge!