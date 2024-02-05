The 10 best looks from the Grammy Awards red carpet

See who wore what at the Grammy Awards 2024

The 2024 Grammy Awards are officially here, with the 66th annual ceremony airing last night from Los Angeles.

From Celine Dion to Oprah Winfrey, the evening was star-studded, with Taylor Swift emerging as the big winner of the evening, breaking records with her fourth 'best album' gong win.

It was the Grammys red carpet however that got the world talking the most.

The Grammy Awards has a long history with memorable fashion moments, from Jennifer Lopez breaking the internet with her Versace green silk scarf dress - and prompting the creation of Google image search back in 2000, to Lady Gaga arriving in a giant egg, carried into the ceremony by her entourage.

Other than Miley Cyrus' gold mesh dress by Maison Margiela, the fashion looks were a little less avant-garde this year, but every bit as memorable. And from Taylor Swift's statement monochrome Schiaparelli gown to Dua Lipa in custom Courreges, there were too many best dressed attendees to name.

The 10 best looks on the Grammy Awards 2024 red carpet

1. Taylor Swift in Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift celebrated her record-breaking win at the Grammys in a white floor-length Schiaparelli gown, accessorised with long black gloves and Taylor's signature red lip.

2. Dua Lipa in custom Courreges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa brought back the J-Lo deep plunge dress (very Grammys appropriate) with this custom Courreges metallic long sleeved gown.

3. Janelle Monae in Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monae forwent her signature tuxedo at the Grammys, opting instead for a floor-length sequinned Armani Privé gown, accessorised with a bowtie style choker of course.

4. Miley Cyrus in Margiela

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus underwent various outfit changes, not only winning some of the biggest awards of the night, but also performing her hit 'Flowers'. Her top look however has to be her first - a see-through gold mesh Margiela dress, which she paired with major waves.

5. Boygenius in Thom Browne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boygenius members, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, who picked up the Grammy for best alternative music album, went all out in matching Thom Browne trouser suits, with white shirts, black ties and pink flowers on their lapels.

6. Alessandra Ambrosio in gunmetal silver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alessandra Ambrosio went all out with metallics for the 2024 Grammys, donning a floor-length gunmetal silver flowing dress.

7. Sofia Richie Grainge in Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Richie Grainge gave us all a lesson in maternity styling, showcasing her baby bump in a floor-length black Saint Laurent gown, and teaming it with her signature bun.

8. Laverne Cox in Comme des Garçons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laverne Cox went all out on colour at the 2024 Grammys with a red structured Comme des Garçons mini-dress and matching pumps.

9. Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo added a touch of Hollywood glamour to the Grammys red carpet, wearing a low-cut embellished vintage Versace gown.

10. Billie Eilish in Chrome Hearts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Billie Eilish gave a major nod to Greta Gerwig's Barbie with her Chrome Hearts Grammy outfit, donning a 'Barbie' letterman jacket with pink sleeves and heart-shaped buttons.

We will continue to update this story.