I’m a pro at finding the best discounts online - here's my definitive list of the best Singles Day deals to shop this weekend

Singles Day is upon us, and the deals are already rolling in. We’ve all heard of Black Friday and Cyber Weekend of course - AKA the four-day shopping event where you’ll see huge discounts at most shopping outlets.

Thanks to Black Friday, November is our favourite time of year to snap up those products we’ve had our eye on for ages - from Dyson hair tools to chic kitchenware - not to mention getting our Christmas gift shopping out of the way for less.

Well, according to ParcelHero , Singles Day eclipsed Black Friday’s global sales last year, making £112bn in comparison to the £53bn spent during Black Friday. With UK sales alone reaching £1.97bn last year, we can expect the Singles Day discounts to be similarly impressive this year, so here are the best deals to shop right now.

What is Singles Day?

You may well ask - until recently it wasn’t very well-known in the UK. The sale event originated in China in 1993 and falls on the 11th of November (or 11.11) each year. According to ParcelHero’s Head of Consumer Research, David Jinks M.I.L.T., Singles Day is essentially the flip side of Valentine’s Day, as it encourages self-gifting and wellness treats - all with a healthy discount to boot. You can count us in.

It’s also a brilliant way to get ahead of the Black Friday sales (which we all know can be pretty manic, with stock selling out at lightning speed). It's a great way to get your Christmas shopping done early and utilise some great discounts on beauty, fashion and home gifts.

As a shopping editor, it’s literally my job to scroll through products online to find the very best, so as you can imagine, I’m pretty good at it. Here are all the best Singles Days deals to be had.

Shop our top Singles Day deals

20% off Cult Beauty - Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask £15.20 at Cult Beauty (was £19) Cult Beauty is offering 20% off selected beauty items with the code AFFSINGLES till Sunday 12th November. I use this Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask every. Single. Night. It keeps my lips hydrated till morning, so you know I'm stocking up while it's discounted.

LOOKFANTASTIC Singles Day Edit £37.50 at Lookfantastic (worth £170) If you're here, you're probably a fan of finding the best beauty bargains online (and if that's the case I'd highly suggest checking out our editor-approved list of the best beauty advent calendars for 2023), so wait till you hear about Lookfantastic's Singles Day edit. The box is worth an impressive £170 so you'll make a huge saving on the contents - which include products from NEOM, Shiseido, and Drunk Elephant. It's the perfect pick-me-up treat, if you ask me.

22% off The Outnet - Joseph Cardigan £222.30 (was £475) The Outnet is offering an extra 22% off its already-discounted designer pieces for Singles Day. It's the best place to find high-end fashion at a far more affordable price, and the e-tailer's Singles Day selection is full of both high-quality basics and party-ready pieces. I'm lusting after this Joseph merino wool cardigan.

Of course, it helps that Singles Day coincides with Black Friday month, and as loads of retailers currently have early Black Friday offers on, it would be rude of me not to share them with you too.

Shop our top early Black Friday deals

Our Place Black Friday deal - 34% off Always Pan 2.0 £85 at Our Place (was £130) Our Place is currently offering £45 on the famous Always Pan (which has 10 impressive uses in one) but I'd suggest acting fast, as I doubt the discount will be around for long.

30% off Eve Lom at Lookfantastic - Eve Lom Cleanser £76 at Lookfantastic (was £95) I use the Eve Lom cleanser myself and absolutely adore it - it removes my make-up faster than any other (even waterproof mascara). The soothingly scented balm formula doesn't dry out or irritate my sensitive skin, plus it's currently 30% off alongside a host of other Eve Lom products on Lookfantastic right now.

20% off partywear at Anthropologie - Vicenza Triple-Strap Leather Mary Jane Heels £108 at Anthropologie (was £130) Anthropologie currently has 20% off selected lines, including these incredibly on-trend silver strappy Mary Janes.