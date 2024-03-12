The big Spring/Summer 2024 jewellery trends to know about

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Penny Goldstone
By Penny Goldstone
published

While focusing on the key spring/summer 2024 fashion trends, it's easy to neglect jewellery, and that would be a crime. Much like a new season designer handbag, good jewellery can make or break a look. So wondering which styles you need to invest in this season? You've come to the right place, as three jewellery designers share their key trends.

Bulky Pendants

"Bulky pendants on strings are undoubtedly one of the biggest jewellery trends at the moment. This type of jewellery is very playful and offers you the freedom to customize how you'd like to style it, making it unique and personal. It's also an easy way to add a bit of fun and colour to an everyday look," reveals Anni Lu creative director Helle Vestergaard Poulsen.

Anni Lu, Spiral on a String
Anni Lu, Spiral on a String

Anni Lu, Shell on a String
Anni Lu, Shell on a String

Statement silver jewellery

Jewellery designer Monica Vinader says: "Statement silver jewellery continues to be on the rise, so I think we can expect to see more and more people embracing a mixed metal look as they work new silver pieces into their collections. We're seeing increased appetite for vintage motifs, interesting gemstones and sculptural designs."

Monica Vinader silver jewellery
Monica Vinader, Sterling Silver Nura Wrap Earrings

Monica Vinader silver jewellery
Monica Vinader, Sterling Silver Signature Link Bangle

Oversized Studs

Marisa Hordern, Founder & Creative Director of Missoma, says: "Our number one trend for SS'24 would have to be oversized studs. You can so easily elevate any outfit with an up-do and these bold (but still minimalist) styles that give the lightweight comfort of studs, with all the big-earring-energy.  Choose from gold, silver or mixed metals and wear them day-to-night (while forgetting you have them on)."

Missoma earrings
Missoma, Hera Dome Ridge Stud Earrings

Missoma earrings
Missoma, Zenyu Fan Gemstone Stud Earrings

Chokers

Helle declares: "The 90s are back! The tattoo choker stands as a nostalgic symbol of an era that celebrated boldness and self-expression. Our bold red version of the choker is carefully handcrafted with the old and traditional Mexican Huichol technique."

Anni Lu, Tattoo Choker
Anni Lu, Tattoo Choker

Bold cuffs

Marisa says: "Statement cuffs are going to be huge for SS24 as the ultimate power pieces. Wear them solo for more of a minimalist look or lean into maximalist by stacking them. If you're feeling brave, double up and mix your metals."

Missoma cuff
Missoma, Molten Wave Cuff Bracelet

Missoma cuff
Missoma, Dome Ridge Cuff Bracelet

Pearls

"This Spring/ Summer '24, the obsession with pearls continues – especially head-turning statement pieces. Our community loves our pearls (they’re best sellers all year round) which is why we continue to push the boundaries of this stereotypically classic style. Even our most minimal and simple designs have been given a twist. There are so many different types of pearls from baroque to seed,  oversized or all mixed together. Modern bride or summer evenings with tanned skin, upgrade your jewellery wardrobe with luminous pieces that go with everything," says Marisa.

Missoma pearl jewellery
Missoma, Molten Pearl Twisted Stacking Ring

Missoma pearl jewellery
Missoma, Molten Seed Pearl Knot Necklace

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

