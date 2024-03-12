The big Spring/Summer 2024 jewellery trends to know about

While focusing on the key spring/summer 2024 fashion trends, it's easy to neglect jewellery, and that would be a crime. Much like a new season designer handbag, good jewellery can make or break a look. So wondering which styles you need to invest in this season? You've come to the right place, as three jewellery designers share their key trends.

Bulky Pendants

"Bulky pendants on strings are undoubtedly one of the biggest jewellery trends at the moment. This type of jewellery is very playful and offers you the freedom to customize how you'd like to style it, making it unique and personal. It's also an easy way to add a bit of fun and colour to an everyday look," reveals Anni Lu creative director Helle Vestergaard Poulsen.

Statement silver jewellery

Jewellery designer Monica Vinader says: "Statement silver jewellery continues to be on the rise, so I think we can expect to see more and more people embracing a mixed metal look as they work new silver pieces into their collections. We're seeing increased appetite for vintage motifs, interesting gemstones and sculptural designs."

Oversized Studs

Marisa Hordern, Founder & Creative Director of Missoma, says: "Our number one trend for SS'24 would have to be oversized studs. You can so easily elevate any outfit with an up-do and these bold (but still minimalist) styles that give the lightweight comfort of studs, with all the big-earring-energy. Choose from gold, silver or mixed metals and wear them day-to-night (while forgetting you have them on)."

Chokers

Helle declares: "The 90s are back! The tattoo choker stands as a nostalgic symbol of an era that celebrated boldness and self-expression. Our bold red version of the choker is carefully handcrafted with the old and traditional Mexican Huichol technique."

Bold cuffs

Marisa says: "Statement cuffs are going to be huge for SS24 as the ultimate power pieces. Wear them solo for more of a minimalist look or lean into maximalist by stacking them. If you're feeling brave, double up and mix your metals."

Pearls

"This Spring/ Summer '24, the obsession with pearls continues – especially head-turning statement pieces. Our community loves our pearls (they’re best sellers all year round) which is why we continue to push the boundaries of this stereotypically classic style. Even our most minimal and simple designs have been given a twist. There are so many different types of pearls from baroque to seed, oversized or all mixed together. Modern bride or summer evenings with tanned skin, upgrade your jewellery wardrobe with luminous pieces that go with everything," says Marisa.