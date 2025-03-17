You heard it here first: flower sandals are set to be the biggest spring/summer footwear trend—and they're much more chic than they sound.

Florals as a spring/summer fashion trend isn't exactly news, but rather than indulging in the typical ditsy prints on your clothing, footwear presents an opportunity to reinvent the way you style this seasonal staple.

You're probably familiar with Loewe's rose heels and oversized monstera leaf strappy sandals, which no doubt planted the seeds for this year's fascination with the style. True to form, this look has now found mainstream favour, and there's no shortage of options to shop.

It's easy to get wrapped up in browsing for the perfect summer clothing items, but many people neglect to consider the all-important footwear that adds the finishing touch to any outfit. Although a reliable capsule of shoes that will take you anywhere is never a bad idea, the real fun comes with trend-led pieces that allow you to show off your sartorial personality.

I am a firm believer that footwear can either make or break a whole outfit, so there's no better way to liven up minimalist warm weather looks than with a pair of lust-worthy statement sandals.

Whether you're revamping your wardrobe basics or on the hunt for something to replace your trusty designer flats for the months ahead, look no further than these chic yet playful flower sandal designs.