Flower sandals are set to be this summer's biggest shoe trend—I've found the most playful yet chic options to shop now
You'll want to add these to your basket before they sell out
You heard it here first: flower sandals are set to be the biggest spring/summer footwear trend—and they're much more chic than they sound.
Florals as a spring/summer fashion trend isn't exactly news, but rather than indulging in the typical ditsy prints on your clothing, footwear presents an opportunity to reinvent the way you style this seasonal staple.
You're probably familiar with Loewe's rose heels and oversized monstera leaf strappy sandals, which no doubt planted the seeds for this year's fascination with the style. True to form, this look has now found mainstream favour, and there's no shortage of options to shop.
It's easy to get wrapped up in browsing for the perfect summer clothing items, but many people neglect to consider the all-important footwear that adds the finishing touch to any outfit. Although a reliable capsule of shoes that will take you anywhere is never a bad idea, the real fun comes with trend-led pieces that allow you to show off your sartorial personality.
I am a firm believer that footwear can either make or break a whole outfit, so there's no better way to liven up minimalist warm weather looks than with a pair of lust-worthy statement sandals.
Whether you're revamping your wardrobe basics or on the hunt for something to replace your trusty designer flats for the months ahead, look no further than these chic yet playful flower sandal designs.
Shop the best flower sandals
You'd be forgiven for thinking these shoes were by a premium label, and the orchid motif is endlessly sophisticated.
Mules are a summer staple and this soft floral detail instantly elevates the look.
If you're after something a little more wearable, these Rixo sandals tick every box—and would work brilliantly for wedding season.
If you're bored with plain flats, these floral leather sandals could be the antidote you need.
Affordable and fun, these kitten heels will bring even the most basic of outfit formulas to life.
Looking for a wedding guest shoe? Look no further than these heeled Topshop sandals which come in three gorgeous colours.
These sleek heels could be a beautiful bridal shoe that would see you through your honeymoon too.
For something slightly more understated, these corsage heels nod to the trend without being too over the top.
Another beautiful bridal option, the tulle texture gives these sandals a true premium feel.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
