Don't be confused by all the jargon - I've tried all the newest running trainers and these are the ones actually worth investing in
The NHS’s ‘Couch to 5k’ app had over a million downloads during the first lockdown last year. We’ve become a nation of runners, and if you’re one of the keen beans now lacing up regularly, know this. One of the simplest way you can improve your running is by investing in the right kit. Hence this handy guide to the best running shoes for women.
I’m a health editor who runs marathons for fun, so I’ve been testing out all of the newest running shoes currently available. Keep reading for an honest review of which are worth your investment – and which aren’t.
Shop the best new options from the likes of Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and more, but also a few more purse-friendly trainer alternatives, too. I’ve run in all of the shoes included, so they have my seal of approval.
In the meantime—happy running.
Why is investing in a pair of running shoes so important?
Yeah, surprisingly enough your old Converse aren’t the best bet for your morning miles. Wearing incorrect trainers can increase your risk of injury and encourage poor running form.
Think about it: if you wear super flat Converse for your 5km, your foot arch won’t have adequate support, your joints won’t have proper cushioning as your body hits the floor, and your hips, knees, achilles and tendons will likely have to work harder to over-compensate. End result? Likely injury, if you run regularly (aka three times a week or more).
What should I look for in a women’s running shoe?
Adequate cushioning
When you hit the floor during a run, you’re putting as much as three times your body weight through your foot. Think about that for a second – it’s a lot. Making sure you’ve got proper cushioning underfoot is vital.
Appropriate weight
Again, this one’s fairly common sense. The lighter your shoe, the easier it’ll be for you to move quickly in them, right? You’ll be smashing that 5km PB in no time. That being said, if you’re a distance or marathon runner, making sure you’ve opted for a shoe with proper support for the mileage is key, so it may be best to opt for a slightly heavier shoe.
A design for the right terrain
In short, are you someone who’s going to be running on pavements home from work or heading out to the countryside for steady miles come the weekend? If it’s the former, invest in road shoes; the latter, trail shoes. Road shoes are more cushioned, to protect your body from the impact of the concrete, and trail shoes have more grip and support, for muddy trail routes.
Scroll our round up of the best running shoes for women now.
Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes – £160
*Editor's Pick*
USP: Seriously springy, light, and comfortable, too.
I love the new Adidas UltraBoost's. I've long been a fan of the design, but these take things up a notch. They're super light and springy, perfect for pushing your pace, but also supportive enough for long runs. Fun fact: the upper is made from recycled ocean plastic, too.
New Balance 1080v11 Running Shoes – £135
USP: This is the best all-rounder, IMO, and comes in a range of different shoe widths.
There's a reason New Balance's 1080 design is so loved. It's got a supportive upper and enough cushioning to help you go fast, but also proper support for long runs. This one was built for the neutral runner (that is, not someone who over or under pronates). Top tip: there are very minor differences between this new version (the v11) and the earlier v10, so if you're on a budget, scroll down to buy the v10.
Under Armour Flow Velociti Wind – £140
USP: Under Armour have made a speed shoe that's also super light, and it's certainly impressive.
As you can see, the UA Flow Velocity shoes have significantly less cushioning than the previous shoes. Fear not: they're super cushioned, responsive and lightweight. Under Armour shoes also have a nifty function where your run stats are sent from your shoe to your phone, so you can see everything from foot strike angle, cadence, ground contact time and more. Neat.
Hoke Mach 4 Running Shoes – £124.99
*Editor's Pick*
USP: Stable, light and responsive - the perfect combination for all types of running.
Hoka are having a bit of a moment: their newer designs seem to be striking the perfect balance between fast and durable, which is what every runner wants. These are cushioned but less chunky than their other models, and responsive enough for longer runs, too.
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 – £139.95
USP: Great for those with wider feet, but not good for muddy trails. These get dirty, fast.
Nike's shoes are universally loved, but at near £140, you might be apprehensive to buy. Pros: these are great for if you have wide feet and offers loads of cushioning for how light the shoe is. However, it's not the most stable of shoes - if you're an ankle wobbler, beware - and they do get very muddy, very fast in the white colour way.
ON Running Cloudflash shoe – £160
USP: The perfect pair to beat your 5km PB in.
Love setting yourself goals and beating your personal bests? Then you'll likely love the Cloudflash from On, racing shoes designed for speed. Do note, they're not the best for longer distances - I just didn't find they offered enough support - but I loved them for shorter speed sessions.
Brooks Levitate 4 – £140
USP: They're durable and promise to last longer than most of the other pairs in this round up.
Like your running but also can't afford to keep buying new trainers every couple of months? Try the Brooks Levitate 4, a sturdy, reliable shoe that will see you through any kind of run - or walk, for that matter. They've adapted this model to make the upper more breathable, and you can tell. No more hot feet over here.
Saucony Endorphin Speed – £155
USP: They've got an in-built carbon fibre plate, which helps to stabilise your ankles, reduce rotation and ease calf pressure.
I ran my first ever marathon in a pair of Saucony trainers, so it's fair to say I'm a fan. The Endorphin Speed's are comfy and super light, coming in at just 198g. Although, do note, with past Saucony shoes, I've had problems with the material on the upper wearing through after six months or so.
Salomon Wild Cross Trail Running Shoes – £120
USP: Superior grip and support to any other trail shoes I've tried before.
These aren't shoes for running on road with, but if you're someone who prefers to run on trail, then the USP says it all really. Salomon's Wild Cross design feels clunky when you first get them on, but wow, are they lightweight when you get moving. Not only that, but they have unbelievably good grip. Run through mud, snow, water or sleet - they've got you.
Adidas Solar Glide – £74.95
USP: If you're after extra arch support, the Solar Glide's arch cushioning will tick your boxes.
An earlier design of Adidas' is the Solar Glide, which is currently on offer for just under £75, if you're after a bargain. They're not as springy or cushioned as the newer versions, but they do offer a sturdy, stable, reliable running shoe for all abilities. Enjoy.
New Balance 1080v10 – £89.99
USP: Springy, comfortable, supportive and a bargain at a reduced £89.99.
I've mentioned the v10's before - I spent most of last summer running in them and they're just great. A good compromise between the super snazzy racing shoes you see and a reliable option that'll actually last in the long run. Go, go, go.
Saucony Ride ISO running shoes – £59.99
USP: A bargain at under £60.
I mean, isn't the colour way enough? Apart from the fact that they're, ahem, a gorgeous shade of lilac, the Saucony Ride ISO's are a cushioned but also responsive shoe, and a steal at just under £60.