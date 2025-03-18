My friend asked me for bridesmaid dress ideas and these are the ones I always suggest
Add these to your Pinterest board
Recently my group chats are filled with an influx of engagement announcements, first house purchases and baby scan photos. Call it the turning 30 effect (or in my case 33), but there seems to be a new event to plan, prepare for and celebrate most weekends for the next 6 months - something which I couldn’t be happier about, I must add.
As my big milestones are a little while off (although believe me, I’ll be celebrating new jobs, birthdays and just making it through the week with just as much vigour), I’ve taken to pitching in wherever I can to help my friends plan their events. Just last week, I was helping pick out paint colours for a friend's new flat and now, I’ve turned my eye to wedding planning or should I say to tracking down the best bridesmaid dresses.
When the text came in asking for advice on the best bridesmaid dresses, I’ll be honest, it felt a little overwhelming. After all, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to choosing bridesmaid dresses (much more than when choosing a wedding guest dress). What shade will work in harmony with the colour palette? Whether to go printed or plain? How long should a bridesmaid dress be? And that’s before you even consider which styles are on trend for 2025. You also want to think about how much you want to spend on bridesmaid dresses, a figure which will depend on how many bridesmaids you have and your overall wedding budget.
In light of all the above, I thought rather than send my friend a few select options, I’d instead create a whole edit for her to choose from. From sleek satin styles to puff sleeve midis and statement floor grazing maxi dresses, this edit has something for everyone. Keep scrolling to see my pick of the best bridesmaid dresses for 2025…
Shop the best bridesmaid dresses
This asymmetric style is available in four chic shades.
Butter yellow is set to be spring's trending shade.
This classic style will be a great crowd pleaser and is available in 8 colours.
For a modern take, this puff sleeve maxi dress is perfection!
Don't skip short dresses, they offer a fun, playful look.
If you're bridal party is on the smaller side, why not splurge on a luxury dress like this.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
As a beauty editor, I’ve tested countless haircare brands—I never stop recommending this one
It's iconic for a reason
By Tori Crowther
-
Women Who Win: Amber Venz Box on monetising influence and protecting her time
The LTK founder tells Penny Goldstone how she revolutionised online shopping
By Penny Goldstone
-
Short on time and eager to make cardio fun? These are, hands down, the best 10-minute walking workouts
Get your step on.
By Katie Sims