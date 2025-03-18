My friend asked me for bridesmaid dress ideas and these are the ones I always suggest

Recently my group chats are filled with an influx of engagement announcements, first house purchases and baby scan photos. Call it the turning 30 effect (or in my case 33), but there seems to be a new event to plan, prepare for and celebrate most weekends for the next 6 months - something which I couldn’t be happier about, I must add.

As my big milestones are a little while off (although believe me, I’ll be celebrating new jobs, birthdays and just making it through the week with just as much vigour), I’ve taken to pitching in wherever I can to help my friends plan their events. Just last week, I was helping pick out paint colours for a friend's new flat and now, I’ve turned my eye to wedding planning or should I say to tracking down the best bridesmaid dresses.

When the text came in asking for advice on the best bridesmaid dresses, I’ll be honest, it felt a little overwhelming. After all, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to choosing bridesmaid dresses (much more than when choosing a wedding guest dress). What shade will work in harmony with the colour palette? Whether to go printed or plain? How long should a bridesmaid dress be? And that’s before you even consider which styles are on trend for 2025. You also want to think about how much you want to spend on bridesmaid dresses, a figure which will depend on how many bridesmaids you have and your overall wedding budget.

In light of all the above, I thought rather than send my friend a few select options, I’d instead create a whole edit for her to choose from. From sleek satin styles to puff sleeve midis and statement floor grazing maxi dresses, this edit has something for everyone. Keep scrolling to see my pick of the best bridesmaid dresses for 2025…

Shop the best bridesmaid dresses

Anthropologie One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Slip Dress View This asymmetric style is available in four chic shades.

Nobody's Child Butter Yellow Puff Sleeve Zola Midi Dress View Butter yellow is set to be spring's trending shade.

& Other Stories Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress View This classic style will be a great crowd pleaser and is available in 8 colours.

Self-Portrait Floral-appliqué satin gown View I love the delicate floral straps on this slip style.

Reformation Anaiis Silk Dress View This is a pretty floral option.

Solace London Viviana faille-trimmed crepe turtleneck gown View For a modern take, this puff sleeve maxi dress is perfection!

Monsoon Mya Fit and Flare Midi Dress Green View Monsoon's flared dress offers a statement look.

Odd Muse Ultimate Muse Bow satin mini dress View Don't skip short dresses, they offer a fun, playful look.

Omnes Amdra Maxi Dress in Light Blue View A simple style with a twist.

Victoria Beckham Plunge-V-neck ruched woven-blend midi dress View Elevated and classic in equal measure.

Rebecca Vallance Lulu one-shoulder crêpe maxi dress View If you're bridal party is on the smaller side, why not splurge on a luxury dress like this.

Mango Asymmetrical Creased Effect Dress View This teal dress makes a great brighter option.

Taller Marmo Maddalena draped crêpe cady gown View Modest bridesmaid dresses don't get chicer than this.