Jennifer Aniston looks unreal in this Reformation dress, and here's where you can buy it
Perfect for summer occasions
There is no denying the transformative power of a really, really good summer dress, and no one knows this better than Jennifer Aniston.
So much so that she owns the same Reformation dress in two different colourways, and we don't blame her.
The Friends actor attended an event in New York for the latest season of The Morning Show, and chose the Kourtney dress in a red floral pattern.
She also owns it in a black floral pattern, which she shared on her Instagram back in April, though sadly can't buy that colourway anymore.
The good news is you can still buy the red colourway, as well as a light green and blue, both printed with different floral motifs.
It's easy to see why she loves the style so much. With its spaghetti straps, sweetheart neckline, side slit and ruching detail at the back, it has the unique ability to suit most body shapes. In fact, it is available in a UK size 4 through to a UK 16, though other styles on Reformation offer extended sizes.
Jen paired it with a rope pendant necklace and chunky gold rings, as well as some burgundy pointed-toe heeled sandals.
She finished off her look with a sleek long bob and her signature LA glow.
Here's where to buy her dress, and other alternatives if you fancy more floral slip dresses.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
