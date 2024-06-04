Jennifer Aniston looks unreal in this Reformation dress, and here's where you can buy it

There is no denying the transformative power of a really, really good summer dress, and no one knows this better than Jennifer Aniston.

So much so that she owns the same Reformation dress in two different colourways, and we don't blame her.

The Friends actor attended an event in New York for the latest season of The Morning Show, and chose the Kourtney dress in a red floral pattern.

She also owns it in a black floral pattern, which she shared on her Instagram back in April, though sadly can't buy that colourway anymore.

The good news is you can still buy the red colourway, as well as a light green and blue, both printed with different floral motifs.

It's easy to see why she loves the style so much. With its spaghetti straps, sweetheart neckline, side slit and ruching detail at the back, it has the unique ability to suit most body shapes. In fact, it is available in a UK size 4 through to a UK 16, though other styles on Reformation offer extended sizes.

Jen paired it with a rope pendant necklace and chunky gold rings, as well as some burgundy pointed-toe heeled sandals.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She finished off her look with a sleek long bob and her signature LA glow.

Here's where to buy her dress, and other alternatives if you fancy more floral slip dresses.

Mango, Floral Print Dress With Bow £49.99 at Mango