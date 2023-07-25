Emily Ratajkowski just stepped out in the retro sneaker celebrities are loving right now

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's hard to deny that sneakers are having a moment right now. While last summer was filled with trending sky-high platform shoes (remember those Versace Medusa heels?) and itty-bitty stilettoes, it seems this summer it's all about the comfort shoe.

From ballet flats to trainers, celebrities are sporting understated options this summer, many of which come with attainable price points. Adidas Samba sneakers have been just about everywhere, while Vans trainers are also experiencing a resurgence, yet it seems Emily Ratajkowski is advocating for the return of yet another retro sneaker style: the Reebok Club C Vintage sneaker.

Spotted on the streets of New York several times in the last few weeks, Ratajkowski has crowned the Reebok Club C vintage trainer as her shoe of choice for days out walking her dog and roaming around the city.

The star has paired the shoes with athletic outfits and also worn the trainer alongside casual, everyday looks.

Of course, Ratajkowski is not alone in her love for these trainers, the Reebok Club C vintage trainers have also been seen on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Camila Morrone, Dakota Johnson and even everyone's favourite of-the-moment Barbie girl, Margot Robbie.

Robbie was spotted in the classic shoe while out in New York this past winter, while Hadid, Morrone and Johnson have all also worn the sneaker as a commute shoe while walking around the city.

Of course, while a product this popular amongst celebrities can often be difficult to get your hands on, the beauty of the Reebok Club C trainer is in its accessibility and affordability. The shoe retails for just £65 and variations can also regularly be found on sale. (You just have to know where to look!)

If they're good enough for Margot Robbie, Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid, then the Reebok Club C trainers are certainly worth a try. Keep scrolling to shop the popular trainers below.