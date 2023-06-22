This affordable throwback sneaker is trending again, just ask Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie

Cast your mind back to the early aughts. Avril Lavigne had just released Sk8er Boi, Tony Hawk's video game was at the top of Christmas wish lists, and just about all your friends owned a pair of Vans.

It was the era of checkerboard slip-ons and old skool trainers, when skating culture was the coolest thing around.

There is no denying that currently, Y2K fashion seems to be experiencing a resurgence. Everything from cargo trousers to dresses over jeans outfits are back on the radar, and now it seems like Vans are getting their nostalgic moment in the spotlight, too.

A post shared by Hailey Bieber Closet (@haileyrbiebercloset) A photo posted by on

From Emily Ratajkowski to Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie, so many It-girls are turning to the affordable shoe right now as their off-duty footwear of choice.

Earlier this month, Hailey Bieber posted a photo of herself to Instagram wearing the Vans Knu Skool sneakers, while Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted several times walking her dog in New York while wearing the brand's Authentic Trainers.

(Image credit: Getty)

And just yesterday Sofia Richie Grainge was seen out in L.A wearing a pair of classic Vans slip ons. The star paired the shoes alongside a casual look which comprised of a jumper, leggings and an over-the-shoulder, Bottega Veneta bag.

(Interestingly, in recent months, Kim Kardashian has been spotted in the checkerboard slip ons too.)

(Image credit: Getty)

While Sofia Richie has been praised for her new 'quiet luxury' aesthetic, comprised of coveted designer items, it is important to note that Vans sneakers are not only easily attainable but also affordable, too. The style spotted on Richie retails for just £57, while Mrs Bieber's Knu Skool shoes sit on the higher end of the Vans pricing spectrum at £75.

It's not every day we see celebrities buying into footwear at the sub £100 price point, so this is certainly a refreshing choice.

The Adidas Samba sneakers may have already been heralded the sneaker of the summer, but if these new celebrity endorsements are anything to go by, it seems that Vans might be giving them a run for their money. Keep scrolling to shop the in-demand Vans sneakers below.